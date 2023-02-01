PATRIOT 62, OSBOURN 26: After trailing 8-6 with three minutes left in the third quarter, the host Pioneers (8-3, 14-6) went on a 17-0 run to take an eventual 27-12 halftime lead.
On Senior Night, senior guard Addisyn Banks had 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and five steals. Senior guard Sydnee Smith had 12 points, seven rebounds and five steals.
Senior guard Emily Casey added 11 points, two rebounds, six assists and two steals. Senior guard Summer Upperman had eight points, three rebounds and one assist. Overall, Patriot’s seniors accounted for 43 of the Pioneers’ total points.
Junior Ella Negron finished with a double-double, recording 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Irieanna Smoot led Osbourn (3-8, 9-11) with 11 points.
OSBOURN PARK 67, JOHN CHAMPE 15: Freshman Keyarah Rainey led Osbourn Park (10-1, 17-5) with 19 points, five rebounds and four steals.
Sophomore Julia Matthews added 12 points and six assists, freshman Samia Snead 12 points and freshman Jayel West 10 points.
GAINESVILLE 57, BATTLEFIELD 23: The host Cardinals (9-2, 19-2) started the game off with a 20-0 run in just under four minutes on the second-year school’s first Senior Night.
Kennedy McCalla had 11 points for Gainesville and Madison McKenzie 10.
Sophia Miller led Battlefield (3-8, 7-11) with 11 points.
WOODBRIDGE 55, HYLTON 22: Trinity Henderson scored 15 points and Trinity Young 11 for Woodbridge (6-3, 7-12).
BRENTSVILLE 68, SKYLINE 37: Alden Yergey scored 19 points, Payton Brown 12 and Dakota Garber 10 in Brentsville's win.
Brentsville (5-1, 14-4) led 32-18 at halftime.
FOREST PARK 37, GAR-FIELD 35: The Bruins won their first Cardinal District game of the season. They are now 1-9 in the district and 2-17 overall.
