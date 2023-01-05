GIRLS
OSBOURN PARK 67, NATIONAL CHRISTIAN 43: Head coach Chrissy Kelly earned her 300th career win Wednesday as the Yellow Jackets (11-2) won at home.
Kelly is in her sixth year as Osbourn Park's head coach and 16th overall as a head coach. She previously served as a head coach at South County and Forest Park. She is 106-28 at Osbourn Park and 300-95 overall.
On Wednesday, senior Kori Cole led Osbourn Park with 18 points. Alana Powell added 14 and Keyarah Rainey 10.
PATRIOT 45, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 11: The Pioneers scored the game’s first nine points and held a 10-2 lead at the end of the first quarter of their eventual Cedar Run District win.
Ella Negron posted a double-double for Patriot (3-1, 8-4) with 14 points and 13 rebounds. She scored 10 of her points in the first half.
Addisyn Banks had 12 points and six rebounds.
TRINITY EPISCOPAL 42, SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 39: Trinity hit 4 3-pointers in the first half and led by 16 at halftime.
Jamie Velandria had 15 points and Maggie Cook 11 for John Paul (3-9).
BOYS
PATRIOT 74, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 52: Jay Randall was 10 of 11 from the field and finished with 20 points to lead Patriot (5-0, 8-2).
Nasir Coleman contributed 15 and Dezmond Hopkins 12.
For the game, Patriot was 23 of 31 for 2-pointers and 7 for 26 for 3-pointers. The Pioneers shot 53 percent overall from the field.
GAINESVILLE 83, BRENTSVILLE 46: Grant Polk scored 16 points, Trevor Moody 15, Rekwon Barnett 11 and Sean Panjsheeri 11 as the Cardinals improved to 10-3.
Gainesville was 27 of 63 overall from the field, including going 10 of 31 from the 3-point line. They were also 19 of 25 from the free-throw line. Polk and Barnett each had four 3-pointers.
CULPEPER 62, MANASSAS PARK 44: Jordan McGlawn led Manassas Park (0-10) with 19 points.
BETHEL ACADEMY 69, VIRGINIA PREP SPORTS ACADEMY 45: Bethel had to 2 players in double figures to lead the Eagles in non-conference play. Bethel was led by Josh Hill who poured in 24 points on 10/13 shooting and grabbed 9 rebounds. He was joined in double figures by Deng Wutchok who finished with 16 points 9 rebounds including 3/3 from long distance.
