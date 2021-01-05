BOYS
COLGAN 52, HYLTON 51: DJ Chandler recorded 12 points and Chase Lundy and Noah Wheatley each had 10 for the Sharks (1-1, 1-2).
Nate Arrington tallied 12 for Hylton (1-2, 1-2).
FREEDOM 58, GAR-FIELD 52: Elijah Reid scored 15 points, Jordan Perkins 13 and Isaiah Wimbush 12 in the Eagles’ Cardinal District victory.
Gar-Field (0-3, 0-3) led 25-20 at halftime, but Freedom 9 (1-1, 1-2) outscored the Indians 22-12 in the third quarter.
Marcus Young tallied 21 points and 16 rebounds for the Indians, while Isaiah Crockett added 13 points.
MANASSAS PARK 76, WARREN COUNTY 46: Payton Simmons led Manassas Park (1-0, 1-0) with 21 points and 8 assists, Jace Garza with 20 points (including 4 3-pointers), Cameron Dixon with 15 points and 8 rebounds and 2 blocks and Collin Griffith with 15 points and four 3 pointers.
CENTRAL-WOODSTOCK 49, BRENTSVILLE 43: Brandon Forst led Brentsville (1-1, 1-1) with 13 points and John Simms had 12 in the Class 3 Northwestern District loss.
GIRLS
COLGAN 65, HYLTON 31: Alyssa Andrews scored 28 points and Kennedy Fuller 13 for the Sharks. Andrews had 13 field goals and was 2 of 2 from the free-throw line.
Colgan (2-0, 3-0) led 37-14 at halftime.
