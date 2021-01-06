BOYS
PATRIOT 57, OSBOURN 41: After leading by six going into the fourth quarter, the Pioneers outscored the Eagles 20-12 Tuesday to pull away for the Cedar Run District win.
Chad Watson led Patriot (1-0, 2-0) with 18 points and Trey Nelson added 13.
UNITY REED 54, OSBOURN PARK 51: The Lions outscored the Yellow Jackets 20-3 in the third quarter to overcome a 30-18 halftime deficit.
Ja’Shuan Morrison had 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals and Brandon Pritchett 10 points and six rebounds for Unity Reed (1-0, 1-1).
JOHN CHAMPE 64, BATTLEFIELD 55: Maddux Tennant had 17 points and Tristen Olds 13 for Battlefield (0-1, 1-1).
GIRLS
PATRIOT 77, OSBOURN 22: Caitlin Blackman tallied 20 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals in the Pioneers’ Cedar Run District win.
Elena Bertrand added 16 points, five assists and three seasons and Emily Casey had 10 points, two assists and two steals.
Patriot is now 1-0 in the district and 1-2 overall.
JOHN CHAMPE 61, BATTLEFIELD 42: Kethia Ngeleza scored 17 points and Anna Tekampe 12 for Battlefield (0-1, 1-1).
John Champe led 22-9 at the end of the first quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.