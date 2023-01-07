UNITY REED 71, OSBOURN PARK 47: The host Lions won their first Cedar Run District game of the season Friday.
Julian Shahateet led Unity Reed (1-5, 2-12) with 18 points followed by Charles Pargo with 12 and Marquez Davis with 10.
Osbourn Park (1-5, 3-9) led 21-15 at the end of the first quarter. The teams were tied at 28 at halftime before Unity Reed took the lead for good in the third quarter by outscoring the Yellow Jackets 22-7.
BATTLEFIELD 80, OSBOURN 53: Ryan Derderian scored 18 points, Carter Cramp 15, Hasan Hammad 14 and Maddux Tennant 11 as the host Bobcats improved to 6-0 in the Cedar Run District and 14-0 overall.
Tey Barbour led Osbourn (2-4, 6-8) with 20 points. Tavyahn Faison added 15 and Trey Terrell 14.
PATRIOT 70, JOHN CHAMPE 50: Dezmond Hopkins scored 24 points, Jay Randall 14 and Nasir Coleman 11 as the Pioneers (6-0, 9-2) won at home.
Patriot shot 59 percent overall from the field and 14 of 20 from the free-throw line. The Pioneers were up 25-24 at halftime before outscoring John Champe 23-13 in the third.
FOREST PARK 50, GAR-FIELD 34: Winston Radford tallied 12 points, Ethan Salvatierra 11 and Roman Hendrix 10 for Forest Park.
Forest Park (4-0, 7-5) took charge in the second half, outscoring the Red Wolves 35-23. Forest Park led 15-11 at halftime.
For Gar-Field (2-1, 3-6), Daunte Williams scored 13 points and added eight rebounds.
The Red Wolves were 12 of 29 from the field and 9 of 13 from the free-throw line.
WOODBRIDGE 57, HYLTON 43: Dylan Simmons scored 21 points and Caleb Thomas 15 as the Vikings (1-2, 6-5) won at home.
Cornell Houston led Hylton (0-4, 3-10) with 10 points.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 44, GAINESVILLE 42: Grant Polk was Gainesville’s leading scorer with 21 points.
For the game, the visiting Cardinals (3-3, 10-4) were 17 of 49 overall from the field and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line.
Freedom was 19 of 50 from the field and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line. Freedom outscored Gainesville 14-8 in the fourth quarter.
KETTLE RUN 76, MANASSAS PARK 33: Jordan McGlawn led Manassas Park (0-11) with 16 points in the non-district loss.
