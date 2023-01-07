GAR-FIELD 30, FOREST PARK 27: The Red Wolves won their first game Friday since the 2018-19 season.
Andrea Countiss led Gar-Field (1-2, 1-11) with 12 points. She took a key charge with under a minute left in the game to seal the Cardinal District victory.
Coming into Friday, the Red Wolves had lost 58 straight games. Their last win before Friday was Jan. 11, 2019 with a 38-27 victory over Hylton.
Forest Park falls to 0-4 in the district and 1-10 overall.
POTOMAC 56, POTOMAC 53: Lajyala Lipscomb led Potomac with 21 points and Tiana Jackson had 15.
The Panthers (4-0, 7-5) have now won seven straight.
AJ Jones and Nadia Grant each had 10 for Colgan (2-1, 7-6).
Potomac was 25 of 37 from the free-throw line, Colgan 16 of 18. Colgan led 27-23 at halftime.
GAINESVILLE 62, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 35: The host Cardinals (4-1, 12-1) extended their winning streak to eight games as the second-year program tied its record for most wins in a season.
Madison McKenzie had 20 points to lead Gainesville. Demi Gilliam added 17 and Aashi Chhabra 12.
PATRIOT 54, JOHN CHAMPE 24: The visiting Pioneers (4-1, 9-4) won their fourth straight.
Junior Ella Negron got things started by scoring 10 of Patriot’s 14 points in the first quarter as the Pioneers held a nine-point lead.
Patriot outscored John Champe 28-16 in the second quarter
Negron finished with 23 points, six rebounds and three steals. She was 11 of 19 from the field.
Senior Addisyn Banks had 11 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, five steals and two blocks.
OSBOURN 39, BATTLEFIELD 29: Esther Nantume scored 14 points as the Eagles (3-2, 9-5) won at home.
For Battlefield (1-4, 5-7), Jules Bauer had 11 points and Kayla Bigsby 10.
WOODBRIDGE 68, HYLTON 44: Gabby Jackson scored 20 points and Trinity Henderson and Imani Sandres 15 each to pace the Vikings (1-2, 2-10) on the road.
Jackson converted five 3-pointers.
RIVERBEND 53, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 38: Kenneah DeGuzman had 15 points, three assists and two rebounds for Freedom (4-5).
