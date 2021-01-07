BOYS
COLGAN 38, GAR-FIELD 35: Frank Brown scored 10 points and DJ Chandler nine in the Sharks’ Cardinal District win Wednesday.
After trailing by one at halftime, Colgan (2-1, 2-2) pulled away in the third quarter by outscoring the Indians 17-8.
For Gar-Field (0-4, 0-4), freshman Chancellor Perkins tallied 17 points, including 15 from the 3-point line.
Gar-Field led 10-4 at the end of the first quarter and 15-14 at halftime.
HYLTON 46, OSBOURN 44: Nate Arrington scored 19 points as the Bulldogs evened their record at 2-2.
GIRLS
HYLTON 45, OSBOURN 43: The Bulldogs recorded their first win of the season Wednesday thanks to a 21-11 fourth-quarter run. Hylton (1-3) trailed Osbourn 32-24 at the end of the third quarter.
Junior guard Trinity Mizelle recorded 13 points, five steals and three assists for Hylton, sophomore Farrah Abdallah 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks and freshman point guard Amaya Thrash 11 points and three steals.
POTOMAC 57, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 37: For Freedom (1-1, 1-2), Sofia Lahlou had 12 points and Fatiah Akinyemi had 10 points.
FOREST PARK 61, WOODBRIDGE 44: The Bruins improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Cardinal District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.