BOYS
PATRIOT 75, GAR-FIELD 63: Chad Watson was 5 of 8 from the 3-point line and finished with a game-high 19 points in Thursday’s home non-district victory.
Trey Nelson added 17 points and Elias Bakatsias 14 for Patriot (3-0).
Marcus Young led Gar-Field (0-5) with 17 points, while Chancellor Perkins contributed 16.
GIRLS
OSBOURN PARK 64, UNITY REED 29: Jo Raflo scored 19 points and Alana Powell 10 as the Yellow Jackets improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Cedar Run District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.