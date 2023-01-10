basketball generic2.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

GIRLS

BRENTSVILLE 57, LIBERTY-BEALETON 12: Natalie Marvin scored a game-high 12 points as the Tigers (9-3) won on the road Monday. 

Brentsville led 28-8 at halftime. 

Tiger senior Alden Yergey scored three points in limited minutes. Yergey, who averaged an area-best 21.3 points a game among girls coming into Monday, has been cleared to play after sitting out for precautionary reasons the Tigers' loss Jan. 4 to Gainesville with a foot injury. 

Brentsville head coach Keyla Delaney said the plan is to keep Yergey's playing time at a minimum "to preserve her for bigger games." The Tigers' Northwestern District season begins play Friday at Skyline. 

PATRIOT 55, HYLTON 21: The visiting Pioneers (10-4) won their fifth straight. 

Senior Addisyn Banks recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds along with three assists and two steals. Junior Ella Negron totaled 14 points and six rebounds and senior Sydnee Smith had 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals. 

Hylton falls to 6-6. 

BOYS

BETHEL ACADEMY 107, QUANTICO 20: Host Bethel (6-8) jumped out to a 38-9 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in pushing the lead to 66-13 at the half. 

Bethel was led by junior guard Abdulazeez Idris who finished with 21 points and five rebounds. Zion Foy added 15 points and four rebounds and Surf Muluneh contributed 13 points.  
 
Senior swingman Jordan Reed  (12 points, five rebounds), point guard Aimane Elbouhazziou (11 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals) and Josh Hill (10 points) rounded out those in double figures. 
 
SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 64, BENEDICTINE 61 (OT): Amarion Custis led John Paul (5-8) with 18 points. Jaedon Harris added 15 and Julian Garcia 12. 
