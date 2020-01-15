GIRLS
FOREST PARK 52, COLGAN 49 (OT): Angel Jones scored 22 points and Lauren Palmateer 15 as the Bruins handed the Sharks their first Cardinal District loss of the season.
Forest Park (4-1, 7-5) outscored Colgan (3-1, 7-4) 9-6 in the extra period.
Alyssa Andrews, who finished with a game-high 25 points, sent the game into overtime by converting a layup as time expired.
STONEWALL JACKSON 50, BATTLEFIELD 30: Zoe Kanti and Maryan Yusef each had 11 points for the Raiders (3-0 in Cedar Run District, 9-4 overall).
For Battlefield (1-3, 5-9), Anna Tekampe had nine points. Leading scorer Kat Jenks was held to four points.
WOODBRIDGE 63, FREEDOM 28: Vanessa Laumbach had 17 points and Kiyah Stewart 12 for the Vikings’ win. Woodbridge is 3-1 in the Cardinal District and 5-6 overall.
BRENTSVILLE 52, WARREN COUNTY 34: Gabby Garrison scored 14 points, Alden Yergey 13 and Cai Smith and Cara Vollmer with 11 each as the Tigers improved to 2-2 in the Class 3 Northwestern District and 10-3 overall.
OSBOURN PARK 50, PATRIOT 39: Maddie Scarborough had 18 points and Jo Raflo 10 as the Yellow Jackets (9-5 overall) remained unbeaten in the Cedar Run District with a 3-0 record.
Elena Bertrand led Patriot (2-2, 7-7) with 13 points.
JOHN CHAMPE 49, OSBOURN 32: Love Delaney had 13 points, six rebounds and three steals as the Eagles fell to 0-4 in the Cedar Run District and 8-5 overall.
BOYS
BATTLEFIELD 67, STONEWALL JACKSON 53: Trey Bauer scored a season-high 19 points and Jordan Radford added 17 in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District win.
Battlefield is now 3-1 in the district and 9-6 overall.
Mike Goree led Stonewall (0-3, 4-9) with 16 points.
COLGAN 57, FOREST PARK 44: Adric Howe scored 21 points and Nazir Smith 15 as the Sharks (2-2 in Cardinal District, 8-6 overall) won for the fourth time in their last five games.
Kenneth Clark had 12 points for Forest Park (2-3, 6-7).
WOODBRIDGE 76, FREEDOM 40: Shane Feden and Jelani Wingate were both 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 and 12 points as the host Vikings (3-1 in Cardinal District, 7-6 overall) won their third straight.
The duo combined for five of Woodbridge’s 9 3-pointers. Nazir Armstrong came off the bench to provide 10 points and two blocked shots.
HYLTON 78, GAR-FIELD 59: Kelby Garnett had 17 points, Courtenay Houston 16, Nathan Arrington 15 and Gregory Maddux-Velez 12 in the Bulldogs’ Cardinal District victory.
Hylton improves to 4-1 in the district and 5-8 overall.
For Gar-Field (0-5, 2-11), Jerome Warrick had 15 points and Cory Wilson 12.
JOHN CHAMPE 61, OSBOURN 53: Isaiah Breeding scored 13 points and Manny Ojo 11 in the Eagles’ Cedar Run District loss. Osbourn falls to 1-2 and 4-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.