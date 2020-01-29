GIRLS
FOREST PARK 59, POTOMAC 57: Janiah Jones converted two free throws with two seconds left Tuesday as the Bruins improved to 8-1 in the Cardinal District and 11-6 overall. Jones finished with 15 points.
Kayla Burton led Forest Park with 22 points.
Natayvia Lipscomb and Jewell Dixon each had 10 points for Potomac (5-4, 8-11).
FREEDOM 46, GAR-FIELD 26: Celebria Peacock had 21 points for Freedom (3-5 in Cardinal District, 3-11 overall).
OSBOURN PARK 58, STONEWALL JACKSON 55: Maddie Scarborough had 16 points, Jo Raflo 13 and Hannah Osaro 11 as the Yellow Jackets (7-0 in Cedar Run District, 14-5 overall) won their seventh straight
PATRIOT 45, OSBOURN 42: Lauryn Moore had a team-high 16 points for Patriot (4-3 in Cedar Run District, 9-9 overall).
BATTLEFIELD 37, JOHN CHAMPE 30: Kat Jenks led Battlefield (3-4 in Cedar Run District, 8-11 overall) with 12 points.
BRENTSVILLE 45, SKYLINE 44: Alden Yergey had 22 points as the Tigers (5-2 in Class 3 Northwestern District, 14-3 overall) won their fifth straight.
COLGAN 68, HYLTON 21: Alyssa Andrews tallied 16 points to lead Colgan (6-2 in Cardinal District, 12-5 overall).
BOYS
BATTLEFIELD 67, JOHN CHAMPE 55: Trevor Bounds scored 19 points and Ponzi Yumul added 17 as the Bobcats (4-3 in Cedar Run District, 11-8 overall) won on the road.
Battlefield converted 12 3-pointers with Yumul recording a team-high five.
HYLTON 67, COLGAN 64: Nathan Arrington had a season-high 30 points as the Bulldogs (6-3 in Cardinal District, 8-10 overall) won their third straight.
For Colgan (4-4, 10-8), Ta’zir Smith had 26 points.
POTOMAC 62, FOREST PARK 45: After being tied at the end of the first quarter 14-all, the Panthers outscored the Bruins 19-8 in the second quarter.
Anthony Jackson finished with a game-high 17 points for Potomac (8-1 in Cardinal District, 15-3 overall). Jackson was 5 of 6 from the 3-point line.
Kenyani Lee led Forest Park (5-4, 10-8) with 10 points.
FREEDOM 79, GAR-FIELD 76: Jordan Perkins and Kameron Bannister each had 19 points as the Eagles (2-6 in Cardinal District, 4-13 overall) snapped a seven-game losing streak.
Cory Wilson tallied 27 points and 15 rebounds to lead Gar-Field (0-9, 2-17).
MANASSAS PARK 46, GEORGE MASON 44: Collin Griffith had 14 points and Jace Garza 11 as the Cougars (3-4 in Class 3 Northwestern District, 7-8 overall) handed the Mustangs their first district loss.
OSBOURN PARK 62, STONEWALL JACKSON 57: Ethan Wilson had 20 points, Jayden Ross 14 and Carson Miller 11 in the Yellow Jackets’ Cedar Run District victory. Osbourn Park is now 2-5 and 8-10.
PATRIOT 56, OSBOURN 49: The Pioneers took control of first place in the Cedar Run District following their win and John Champe’s loss.
Zack Blue led Patriot (6-1, 14-4) with 18 points. The Pioneers have now won nine straight.
SETON 65, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 42: John Paul Vander Woude had 18 points and Bobby Vander Woude 16 as Seton improved to 8-1 in the Delaney Athletic Conference and 13-6 overall.
