BOYS
WOODBRIDGE 60, COLGAN 57 (OT): Michael Cooper recorded 18 points and five rebounds, Shane Feden 15 points and seven rebounds and Nazir Armstrong 10 points and five rebounds in the Vikings’ Cardinal District win Thursday.
Woodbridge improves to 1-1 in the district and 5-6 overall.
The score was tied at 51 at the end of regulation.
For Colgan (0-2, 6-6), Tazir Smith tallied 15 points, Adric Howe 11 and Noah Wheatley and Frank Brown 10 each.
- Colgan girls' first victory over Woodbridge ends Vikings' 44-game conference/district regular-season winning streak
PATRIOT 72, GAR-FIELD 48: After leading by four at the end of the first quarter, the Pioneers took control in the second by outscoring the Indians 28-13.
Trey Nelson led Patriot (8-4) with 15 points followed by Zack Blue and Jackson Ford with 13 each. The Pioneers converted 10 3-pointers.
For Gar-Field (2-10), Jerome Warwick and Cory Wilson each had 16 points.
JOHN CHAMPE 61, BATTLEFIELD 60: Tristan Olds had 18 points and Jordan Radford 16 as the visiting Bobcats (1-1 in Cedar Run District, 7-6 overall) dropped their fourth straight.
GIRLS
PATRIOT 52, GAR-FIELD 18: Caitlin Blackman was Patriot’s top scorer with 12 points. The Pioneers are now 6-5.
JOHN CHAMPE 62, BATTLEFIELD 54: Reese Burch had 15 points, Kat Jenks 13 and Sofia Miller and Anna Tekampe 10 each as the Bobcats (0-2 in Cedar Run District, 4-8 overall) lost their seventh straight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.