BOYS
OSBOURN PARK 65, BATTLEFIELD 58: Ethan Wilson scored 22 points, Rahim Woni 12 and Carson Miller 10 as the Yellow Jackets (1-5 in Cedar Run District, 6-7 overall) snapped a five-game losing streak.
STONEWALL JACKSON 41, OSBOURN 33: Jaden McKenzie scored 14 points and Lorenzo Nichols 11 in the Raiders’ win Friday. Stonewall is now 2-4 in the Cedar Run District and 6-11 overall.
For Osbourn (2-4, 5-13), Chance Hollingsworth had eight points.
POTOMAC 65, WOODBRIDGE 60: Tyrell Harris tallied 23 points, Kyle Honore 16 and Anthony Jackson 11 as the Panthers (7-1 in Cardinal District, 14-3 overall) won their fifth straight.
Potomac led 31-29 at halftime.
Kai Bowers had 21 points and Shane Feden 10 for Woodbridge (5-3, 10-8).
FOREST PARK 48, GAR-FIELD 40: Kenyani Lee and Kenneth Clark each had 11 points as the Bruins (5-3 in Cardinal District, 10-7 overall) held off the Indians.
Forest Park led by as many as 17 points in the second half before Gar-Field made a run in the fourth.
Cory Wilson led Gar-Field (0-8, 2-16) with 21 points.
HYLTON 68, FREEDOM 52: Nathan Arrington had 22 points for Hylton (5-3 in Cardinal District, 7-10 overall) and Matthew Toman had 12 and Courtenay Houston 11.
GIRLS
FOREST PARK 48, GAR-FIELD 19: Bella Gomez scored 14 points to pace the Bruins (7-1 in Cardinal District, 10-7 overall) in the Cardinal District win.
BRENTSVILLE 63, MANASSAS PARK 26: Alden Yergey scored 23 points followed by Gabby Garrison and Cai Smith with 12 each and Cara Vollmer 11 in the Tigers’ Class 3 Northwestern District victory.
Brentsville improves to 4-2 in the district and 13-3 overall.
OSBOURN PARK 47, BATTLEFIELD 47: Hannah Osaro scored a season-high 13 points as the Yellow Jackets (6-0 in Cedar Run District, 13-5 overall) won their sixth straight.
Kat Jenks led Battlefield (2-4, 7-10) with 19 points.
PATRIOT 56, JOHN CHAMPE 42: Taylor Booker had a team-high 10 points for Patriot (3-3 in Cedar Run District, 8-9 overall).
STONEWALL JACKSON 69, OSBOURN 33: Hannah Williams tallied 31 points, seven rebounds and eight steals for Stonewall Jackson (5-1 in Cedar Run District, 12-5 overall). Zoe Kanti added 15 points, five assists and two seasons.
WOODBRIDGE 64, POTOMAC 42: Naja Ngongba had 16 points, Amani Melendez 12, Desiree Cross 11 and Alia Denwiddie 10 in the Vikings’ win. Woodbridge is 6-2 in the Cardinal District and 8-7 overall.
Jewell Dixon led Potomac (5-3, 8-10) with 11 points.
