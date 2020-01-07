BOYS
POTOMAC 71, GAR-FIELD 35: Tyrell Harris scored 14 points, Anthony Jackson 13 and Kyle Honore 12 as the host Panthers improved to 9-2 overall and 3-0 in the Cardinal District Monday.
Jerome Warrick led Gar-Field (0-3, 2-9) with nine points.
HYLTON 56, FOREST PARK 50: The Bulldogs remained undefeated in the Cardinal District. Nathan Arrington led Hylton (3-0, 4-7) with 21 points.
Kenyani Lee had 13 points for Forest Park (1-2, 5-6).
GIRLS
POTOMAC 85, GAR-FIELD 7: Trinity Hibbert scored 17 points and Alaina Jones and Natayvia Lipscomb each had 13 in the Panthers’ Cardinal District win.
Potomac is now 2-1 in the district and 4-8 overall.
FOREST PARK 65, HYLTON 26: Angel Jones led Forest Park (2-1 in Cardinal District, 5-5 overall) with 18 points and Kayla Burton had 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.