GIRLS
COLGAN 70, WAKEFIELD-ARLINGTON 56: Alyssa Andrews scored 31 points, Kennedy Fuller 22 and Josie Rodas 12 as the Sharks (10-5) won at home Thursday.
Colgan, which led 34-32 at halftime, was 19 of 20 from the free-throw line. Andrews was 10 of 10. Rodas scored all her points from the 3-point line.
BOYS
FLINT HILL 88, JOHN PAUL 82: DJ Slaughter scored 39 points in the Wolves’ loss Thursday. Slaughter recorded seven of the team’s nine 3-pointers.
Coretez Lewis added 19 points for John Paul (8-9) to go over the 1,000-point career scoring mark.
HIGHLAND 64, SETON 54: Highland snapped Seton’s five-game losing streak in a game between two teams ranked in the VISAA’s Division II state poll.
John Paul Vander Woude led Seton (6-1 in Delaney Athletic Conference, 11-6 overall) with 23 points. Jack Vander Woude and Andrew Nguyen each had 11 points.
Seton was 11 of 28 from the 3-point line. John Paul Vander Woude was 6 of 11.
