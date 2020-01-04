BOYS
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 46, VALLEY BAPTIST CHRISTIAN 30: Hayden James led the way for Heritage Christian (1-0 in ODAC, 1-3 overall) with 18 points, 3 steals, and 3 assists while Bret Cormican scored 14. Valley Baptist falls to 5-3.
SETON 69, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 50: Seton converted 11 3-pointers in the Delaney Athletic Conference win.
Andrew Nguyen led Seton (3-0, 8-5) with 27 points. Dominic Olszewski had 18 points, John Paul Vander Woude 12 and Bobby Vander Woude 10.
OTHER SCORES
Skyline 88, Brentsville 61
GIRLS
BRENTSVILLE 59, SKYLINE 29: Gabby Garrison scored 22 points, Alden Yergey 21 and Caiyian Smith 12 as the Tigers (9-1 overall) won their Northwestern District opener.
FOREST PARK 57, T.C. WILLIAMS 53: Lauren Palmateer scored 17 points and Janiah Jones 16 in the Bruins' non-district victory. Belinda Glenn added 10 as Forest Park improves to 4-5.
WEST POTOMAC 29, OSBOURN PARK 22: Alex Harju accounted for just over half of Osbourn Park's points Friday, finishing with 14, including 12 off 3-pointers. The Yellow Jackets fall to 7-5.
OTHER SCORES
Woodbridge 44, Griffin Christian (GA) 41
