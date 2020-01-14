BOYS
POTOMAC 75, CHANCELLOR 64: Kyle Honore led the visiting Panthers (10-3) with 29 points Monday in the non-district win.
Honore was 9 of 15 from the field, including 5 of 7 from the 3-point line. Anthony Jackson added 14 points.
Chancellor led 22-18 at the end of the first quarter. The game was tied at 30 at halftime.
Potomac was 20 of 25 from the free-throw line and Chancellor 8 of 14.
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 49, FAITH BAPTIST 22: Hayden James scored a season high 25 points and added six rebounds and a season-high eight steals as Heritage Christian improved to 3-4 on the season and 3-0 in the ODAC.
Adam Kemp contributed 10 points in the win.
GIRLS
PATRIOT 53, OSBOURN 41: Elena Bertrand finished as the Pioneers’ top scorer with 12 points in the Cedar Run District win.
Patriot is now 2-1 in the district and 7-6 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.