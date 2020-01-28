BOYS
SETON 75, WAKEFIELD SCHOOL 58: John Paul Vander Woude scored 31 points and Andrew Nguyen 19 as Seton improved to 7-1 in the Delaney Athletic Conference and 12-6 overall.
For Wakefield (2-5, 4-8), Alejandro Ford scored 30 points with seven 3-pointers and grabbed 11 Rebounds.
EVANGEL CHRISTIAN 59, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 52: Evangel sealed the win by hitting three of four free throws in the end to stay unbeaten at 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the ODAC.
Junior guard Hayden James led Heritage (3-1, 4-5) with 29 points, four steals and four assists. Bert Cormican added 13 points.
GIRLS
COLGAN 50, BATTLEFIELD 39: Alyssa Andrews had 21 points and Kennedy Fuller 15 in the Sharks’ non-district win Monday. Colgan is now 11-5 overall.
Kat Jenks led Battlefield (7-11) with 21 points as she surpassed the 1,000-point career mark.
