BOYS
WOODBRIDGE 59, COLONIAL FORGE 47: Shane Feden led Woodbridge (10-7) with 14 points Thursday in the non-district win. The Vikings have won six of their past seven to double last season’s victory total.
BATTLEFIELD 62, GAR-FIELD 30: Trevor Bounds scored 14 points, Carter Svenson and Ponzi Yumul with 12 each and Jordan Radford 11 in the Bobcats’ non-district win.
Battlefield (10-7) led 32-14 at halftime. All of Yumul’s points came off 3-pointers.
For Gar-Field (2-15), Cory Wilson finished with a team-high nine points.
FOREST PARK 56, STONEWALL JACKSON 44: Tyler Smith scored 11 points to lead the Bruins (9-7) in the non-district win.
Jaden McKenzie scored 14 points to lead Stonewall (5-11).
HYLTON 60, OSBOURN PARK 55: Kelby Garnett scored 20 points and Gregory Maddux-Velez had 14 for Hylton (6-10).
NATIONAL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 63, OSBOURN 44: Manny Ojo finished as Osbourn’s top scorer with seven points. The Eagles fall to 5-12.
GIRLS
STONEWALL JACKSON 53, FOREST PARK 50: Hannah Williams scored a game-high 24 points as the Raiders (11-5) snapped the Bruins’ six-game winning streak. Maryan Yusuf added 11 points.
Kayla Burton was Forest Park’s leading scorer with 19 points. The Bruins are now 9-6.
OSBOURN PARK 55, HYLTON 10: Katie Lemanski finished with a game-high 11 points as the Yellow Jackets (12-5) won their fifth straight.
POTOMAC 59, PATRIOT 39: Natayvia Lipscomb recorded 16 points and Victoria Hinton 16 as the Panthers (8-9) won their fourth straight.
BATTLEFIELD 46, GAR-FIELD 10: Kat Jenks scored 18 points to lead the Bobcats (7-9) in the non-district win.
JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 63, ST. CATHERINE’S 56 (OT): Reina Washington led the Wolves (9-5) with 17 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and seven steals.
Mary Caiafa added 11 points and Alissa Turner 10 for John Paul.
CHANTILLY 61, OSBOURN 29: Amiyanna Williams had 14 points for Osbourn (9-7).
