BOYS
WOODBRIDGE 58, FOREST PARK 51 (OT): Shane Feden had 17 points and seven rebounds for Woodbridge (6-3 in Cardinal District, 11-8 overall) and Kai Bowers had 13 points.
Woodbridge outscored Forest Park 12-5 in the extra period.
Kevin Johnson scored 12 points for Forest Park (5-5, 10-10).
POTOMAC 68, FREEDOM 55: Manny White scored 15 points, Tyrell Harris 14 and Kyle Honore 11 as the Panthers (9-1 in Cardinal District, 16-3 overall) won their seventh straight.
Justice Dixon led Freedom (2-7, 4-14) with 12 points along with Jordan Perkins (12 points) and Eric Downing (11 points).
PATRIOT 67, STONEWALL JACKSON 40: Zack Blue finished with 25 points for Patriot (7-1 in Cedar Run District, 16-4 overall). Blue was 5 of 9 from the 3-point line.
Jackson Ford added 10 points for Patriot. The Pioneers took control in the second quarter when they outscored the Raiders 21-5. Patriot has won 11 straight.
Declan McCarthy had nine points for Stonewall (2-6, 6-13).
BATTLEFIELD 38, OSBOURN 26: Jordan Radford scored 16 points to pace Battlefield (5-4 in Cedar Run District, 12-8 overall).
COLGAN 64, GAR-FIELD 41: Adric Howe tallied 20 points and Ta’zir Smith 16 for Colgan (5-4 in Cardinal District, 11-8 overall).
The Sharks jumped out to a 18-7 first-quarter lead and outscored the Indians (0-10, 2-18) 17-8 in the fourth quarter.
Cory Wilson led Gar-Field with 10 points.
SETON 79, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 59: Andrew Nguyen had 19 points, John and Jack Vander Woude 18 each and Bobby Vander Woude 15 for Seton (14-6 overall).
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 46, BETHEL CHRISTIAN 45: Hayden James led Heritage with 15 points, three steals and four assists. Bret Cormican had 13 points, including the game-winner, and Adam Kemp 12 points.
Cormican’s tip-in as time expired gave Heritage the victory.
Heritage is 5-5 overall and 4-1 in the ODACs.
CENTRAL-WOODSTOCK 60, MANASSAS PARK 52: Brysen Boots had 16 points and Jace Garza and Dominic Mallisham with 10 each for Manassas Park (3-5 in Class 3 Northwestern District, 7-10 overall).
JOHN CHAMPE 66, OSBOURN PARK 55: Ethan Wilson led Osbourn Park (2-6 in Cedar Run District, 9-11 overall) with 22 points.
GIRLS
PATRIOT 41, STONEWALL JACKSON 27: The Pioneers outscored the Raiders 12-0 in the first quarter and led 22-16 at halftime.
Elena Bertrand led Patriot (5-3 in Cedar Run District, 10-10 overall) with 12 points.
OSBOURN PARK 69, JOHN CHAMPE 35: Alex Harju and Katie Lemanski each scored 14 points and Jo Raflo had 11 as the Yellow Jackets improved to 8-0 in the Cedar Run District and 15-5 overall.
BATTLEFIELD 36, OSBOURN 29: Sophia Miller led Battlefield (4-4 in Cedar Run District, 9-11 overall) with 10 points.
WOODBRIDGE 54, FOREST PARK 37: Alia Denwiddie had 13 points, Vanessa Laumbach 11 and Naja Ngongba 12 as the Vikings (7-2 in Cardinal District, 9-7 overall) won their fourth straight. Laumbach also had 10 rebounds and Ngongba seven rebounds and three blocks.
Kayla Burton led Forest Park (8-2, 12-7) with 10 points.
POTOMAC 57, FREEDOM 34: Perisa Singletary had 12 points and Jewell Dixon and Natayvia Lipscomb 10 each for Potomac (6-4 in Cardinal District, 9-11 overall).
COLGAN 74, GAR-FIELD 18: Alyssa Andrews and Josie Rodas each had 18 points and Naja Perryman and Peyton Ray had 14 and 10 points for Colgan (7-2 in Cardinal District, 13-5 overall).
Rodas converted six of Colgan’s 10 3-pointers.
WILLIAM MONROE 48, BRENTSVILLE 44: The Tigers battled back from a 21-point halftime deficit before losing Friday’s Class 3 Northwestern District game.
With 18 seconds left, Brentsville (5-3, 14-4) had a chance to tie the game, but Alden Yergey’s 3-point attempt rimmed out.
Yergey finished with a game-high 17 points followed by Gabby Garrison with 13 and Cai Smith with 10.
TRINITY EPISCOPAL 50, JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 54: Reina Washington led John Paul (11-6 overall) with 16 points and Alissa Turner added 10.
