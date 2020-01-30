BOYS
PATRIOT 61, FOREST PARK 54: Zack Blue was 5 of 7 from the 3-point line and finished with 17 points Wednesday as the Pioneers (15-4) won their 10th straight.
Darrel Johnson had 11 points for Patriot.
HYLTON 69, JAMES MONROE 61: Nathan Arrington scored 27 points as the Bulldogs (9-10) won their fourth straight. Courtenay Houston added 18 and Kelby Garnett 14.
OSBOURN PARK 59, MANASSAS PARK 42: Jaydon Ross led Osbourn Park (9-10) with 14 points.
For Manassas Park (7-9), Isaac Malik Duarte had 14 points.
GIRLS
FOREST PARK 41, PATRIOT 38: The Bruins held off the Pioneers’ fourth-quarter rally to improve to 12-6. Kayla Burton led Forest Park with 11 points.
Lauryn Moore and Briana Griffin each had 10 points for Patriot (9-10).
OSBOURN 27, KETTLE RUN 25: Love Delaney had 11 points and seven rebounds in the Eagles’ non-district win.
