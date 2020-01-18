BOYS
COLGAN 72, FREEDOM 63: Adric Howe recorded 27 points, Noah Wheatley 16 and Tazir Smith 12 as the Sharks (4-2 in Cardinal District, 10-6 overall) won their fourth straight.
OSBOURN 54, OSBOURN PARK 45: Chance Hollingsworth scored 18 points and Diego Aviles 16 for Osbourn (2-2 in Cedar Run District, 5-10 overall).
Manny Ojo, who held Osbourn Park’s Ethan Wilson to 13 points, dished out 11 assists.
WOODBRIDGE 52, GAR-FIELD 47: Michael Cooper scored 19 points, including 17 in the second half, and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Vikings’ Cardinal District win.
Kai Bowers came off the bench to provide 10 points and Nazir Armstrong eight points and eight rebounds. Jelani White also had eight points for Woodbridge (4-2, 8-7).
For Gar-Field (0-6, 2-13), Cory Wilson finished with a team-high 12 points.
Gar-Field led 28-18 at halftime. Woodbridge outscored the Indians 17-9 in the third quarter.
POTOMAC 88, HYLTON 62: The Panthers (5-1, 12-3) jumped out to a 25-8 first-quarter lead and finished strong in the fourth by outscoring the Bulldogs (4-2, 5-9) 29-12.
Five Potomac players reached double figures: Tyrell Harris with 18, Anthony Jackson with 14, Manny White with 11 and Kyle Honore and Caleb Satchell with 10 each.
SETON 85, TANDEM FRIENDS 68: John Paul Vander Woude fnished with 36 points for Seton (5-0 in the Delaney Athletic Conference, 10-5 overall) won its fourth straight.
Vander Woude was 12 of 16 from the field. Bobby Vander Woude added 23 points and Andrew Nguyen had 19.
Seton was 12 of 20 from the 3-point line.
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 58, TEMPLE BAPTIST 30: Hayden James had 18 points, five steals and four assists and Bret Cormican 13 points on 3 of 6 shooting from the 3-point line. Heritage is now 4-4 overall and 3-0 in the ODAC.
Heritage led 21-2 at the end of the first quarter by hitting nearly 80 percent of its shots.
JOHN CHAMPE 60, STONEWALL JACKSON 57: Brandon Prichett had 15 points and Caleb Washington and Lorenzo Nichols each had 12 in the Raiders’ Cedar Run District loss. Stonewall falls to 0-4 in the district and 4-10 overall.
GIRLS
BATTLEFIELD 46, PATRIOT 39: Kat Jenks scored a game-high 19 points in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District win Friday. Jenks also had 11 rebounds.
Battlefield (2-3, 6-9) led 22-20 at halftime.
For Patriot (2-3, 7-8), Elena Bertrand led the way with 15 points.
OSBOURN PARK 49, OSBOURN 17: Jo Raflo scored 17 points and Trinity Epps 10 as the Yellow Jackets improved to 4-0 in the Cedar Run District and 10-5 overall.
Osbourn Park held Osbourn (0-5, 8-6) to nine points in the first half and one point in the fourth quarter.
COLGAN 66, FREEDOM 37: Alyssa Andrews had 30 points and Kennedy Fuller 11 for the Sharks who improve to 5-1 in the Cardinal District and 9-4 overall.
BRENTSVILLE 52, CENTRAL-WOODSTOCK 34: Gabby Garrison had 19 points, Cara Vollmer 12 and Alden Yergey 10 in the Tigers’ Class 3 Northwestern District win. Vollmer had four 3 pointers and Garrison 3 as Brentsville improved to 3-2 in the district and 11-3 overall.
