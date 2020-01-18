Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Scattered snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 38F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.