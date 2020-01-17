FOREST PARK 53, WOODBRIDGE 50: The Bruins outscored the Vikings 3-0 in the extra session Thursday to win the Cardinal District contest at home.
Forest Park’s Kenyani Lee scored a game-high 18 points and Kenneth Clark added 11. Kevin Johnson contributed nine points and five steals as the Bruins (3-3, 7-7) ended the Vikings (3-2, 7-7) three-game winning streak.
Nazir Armstrong was Woodbridge’s only player to reach double figures, finishing with 13 points, nine of which he scored in the first half.
COLGAN 51, GAR-FIELD 40: Tazir Smith scored 20 points and Adric Howe 17 as the Sharks rallied in the second half to win Thursday’s Cardinal District game.
Gar-Field (0-5, 2-12) led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter and 23-15 at halftime.
Colgan (3-2, 9-6) outscored the Indians 17-6 in the third quarter to take control.
Cory Wilson led Gar-Field with 17 points. He and A.J. Kargbo each had nine rebounds, Smith led Colgan with six.
JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 74, EPISCOPAL 71: DJ Slaughter scored 27 points as the Wolves improved to 8-8. Latief Mustafaa added 17 points and Gabe Wilson 10 points.
John Paul converted nine 3-pointers. Slaughter and Mustafaa each had three.
