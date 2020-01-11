WOODBRIDGE 77, HYLTON 68 (OT): The Vikings won their second straight game in overtime in as many days Friday. Michael Cooper and Shane Feden led Woodbridge (2-1 in Cardinal District, 6-6 overall) with 21 points each.
Cooper also had six rebounds and four steals. Jelani Wingate added 13 points, Jaden King nine points, six rebounds and three steals and Mekhi Mims eight points, four rebounds and four steals.
Nathan Arrington tallied 22 points for Hylton (3-1, 5-7), Jason Tarpeh had 15 and Kelby Garnett 13.
PATRIOT 68, STONEWALL JACKSON 48: Jackson Ford had 15 points and Chad Watson 11 in the Pioneers’ Cedar Run District win.
Patriot (1-1, 9-4) shot 56 percent from the field (28 of 50), including going 24 of 33 from inside the 3-point line.
Stonewall led by two at the end of the first before Patriot outscored the Raiders 17-5 in the second quarter.
Jaden McKenzie led Stonewall (0-2, 3-8) with 13 points.
FOREST PARK 66, FREEDOM 50: Forest Park (2-2 in Cardinal District, 6-6 overall) was led by Kenneth Clark with 20 points. Kyle Bond added 11 points and 3 blocks and Tyler Smith had 10 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks.
For Freedom (1-2, 3-7), Devontae Boyd and Markel Williams each had nine points. Williams also had 12 rebounds
BATTLEFIELD 48, OSBOURN 46: Will Bounds scored 26 points to lead the Bobcats (2-1 in Cedar Run District, 8-6 overall) to the victory. Bounds had eight field goals, including three from the 3-point line, and was 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.
Jordan Radford added 13 points as Battlefield snapped a four-game losing streak. The Bobcats outscored Osbourn 13-6 in the fourth quarter.
For Osbourn (1-1, 4-9), Manny Ojo led the way with 15 points.
SETON 87, TANDEM FRIENDS 57: Dominic Olszewski scored 35 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Seton (4-0 in Delaney Athletic Conference, 9-5 overall). Olszewski was 10 of 11 from the field and 15 of 17 from the free-throw line.
Overall, Seton was 22 of 25 from the free-throw line.
Olszewski was one of five players in double figures for Seton. John Paul Vander Woude had 14, Jack Vander Woude 13, Bobby Vander Woude 12 and Andrew Nguyen 11.
JOHN CHAMPE 66, OSBOURN PARK 50: John Champe pulled away in the third quarter for the Cedar Run District win.
John Champe was 27 of 29 from the free-throw line and Osbourn Park was 12 of 19.
Ethan Wilson led Osbourn Park (0-2, 6-5) with 11 points.
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 64, FAIRFAX BAPTIST TEMPLE ACADEMY 44: Hayden James scored 20 points and added seven assists and four steals and Adam Kemp scored 11 points as Heritage moves to 2-4 overall and 2-0 in the ODAC.
