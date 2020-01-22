BOYS
STONEWALL JACKSON 76, OSBOURN PARK 72 (OT): Jaden McKenzie scored 27 points and added eight rebounds Tuesday as the Raiders won their first Cedar Run District game of the season.
McKenzie scored 23 points in the first half. Mike Goree recorded 15 points and 15 rebounds and Brandon Pritchett 13 points for Stonewall (1-4, 5-10).
Stonewall outscored Osbourn Park 13-9 in overtime.
Ethan Wilson led the Yellow Jackets (0-5, 6-8) with 32 points. He also had six 3-pointers.
PATRIOT 70, OSBOURN 51: Zack Blue scored a career-high 28 points to help the Pioneers win their seventh straight Tuesday.
Blue was 6 of 9 from the 3-point line and 8 of 13 overall from the field. He was also 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Chad Watson added 14 points for Patriot (4-1 in Cedar Run District, 12-4 overall).
As a team, Patriot was 10 of 20 from the 3-point line.
FOREST PARK 54, HYLTON 53: Kevin Johnson and Evan Reed each scored 15 points as the Bruins topped the Bulldogs in a Cardinal District game.
Johnson also totaled 10 rebounds and five assists and Reed had three 3-pointers. Forest Park is now 4-3 in the district and 8-7 overall.
Nathan Arrington led Hylton (4-3, 5-10) with 18 points.
WOODBRIDGE 56, COLGAN 54: Shane Feden had 16 points and eight rebounds and Kai Bowers 13 points as the Vikings (5-2 in Cardinal District, 9-7 overall) won for the fourth time in their last five games.
Adric Howe had 19 points, Noah Wheatley 15 and Tazir Smith 13 for Colgan (4-3, 10-7), which saw its four-game winning streak end.
POTOMAC 66, GAR-FIELD 21: Tyrell Harris tallied 15 points, Caleb Satchell 14 and Kyle Honore and Larry Wright each had 11 in the Panthers’ Cardinal District win.
Potomac (6-1, 13-3) led 25-5 at the end of the first quarter.
For Gar-Field (0-7, 2-14), Jerome Warrick had eight points.
SKYLINE 79, MANASSAS PARK 73 (OT): Desmond Baah led Manassas Park (1-4 in Class 3 Northwestern District, 5-8 overall) with 20 points and Jace Garza and Brysen Boots each had 14 and 11 points.
Baah and Garza each converted four 3-pointers.
GIRLS
POTOMAC 66, GAR-FIELD 15: Jewell Dixon scored a game-high 16 points, including 12 off 3-pointers, as the Panthers (5-2 in Cardinal District, 7-9 overall) won for the fourth time in their last five games.
WOODBRIDGE 58, COLGAN 41: Naja Ngongba scored 15 points and Alia Denwiddie 10 in the Vikings’ Cardinal District win Tuesday.
Woodbridge is now 5-2 in the district and 7-7 overall.
For Colgan (5-2, 9-5), Alyssa Andrews had 21 points and Naja Perryman 13.
Woodbridge led 24-20 at halftime.
FOREST PARK 50, HYLTON 24: The Bruins (6-1 in Cardinal District, 9-5 overall) won their sixth straight. Kayla Burton led Forest Park with 15 points.
BRENTSVILLE 51, FAUQUIER 35: Gabby Garrison scored 15 point and Sophia Stoernell 12 as the Tigers improved to 12-3 following the non-district win.
Brentsville led 32-7 at halftime.
SETON 56, FAIRFAX HOME SCHOOL 39: Mary Pennefather had 11 points and Noah Burgess 10 for Seton (10-3).
