COLGAN 49, POTOMAC 40: Junior Alyssa Andrews became the first 1,000-point scorer in school history Friday in the Sharks’ Cardinal District win.
Andrews needed eight points coming into the game to reach 1,000. She finished the game with a game-high 18. She topped the mark in the second quarter. This is Colgan's fourth year.
Kennedy Fuller added 16 points and Josie Rodas 12 as Colgan improved to 3-0 in the district and 7-3 overall.
STONEWALL JACKSON 54, PATRIOT 39: Hannah Williams recorded 23 points, five rebounds and nine steals in the Raiders’ Cedar Run District win Friday.
Maryan Yusuf added 10 points and three assists as Stonewall improved to 2-0 in the district and 8-4 overall.
BATTLEFIELD 43, OSBOURN 38: Kat Jenks scored just over half her team’s points Friday to help the Bobcats snap a seven-game losing streak.
The senior guard totaled 24 points in Battlefield’s Cedar Run District win. Jenks was 9 of 18 from the field, including 4 of 7 from the 3-point line. Battlefield is now 1-2 in the district and 5-8 overall.
OSBOURN PARK 45, JOHN CHAMPE 25: Jo Raflo finished as the top scorer for the Yellow Jackets with 13 points. Osbourn Park is now 2-0 in the district and 8-5 overall.
FOREST PARK 57, FREEDOM 30: Belinda Glenn recorded four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points in the Bruins’ Cedar Run District win Friday.
Angel Jones and Kayla Burton each had 13 for Forest Park (3-1 in Cardinal District, 6-5 overall).
Celebria Peacock had 22 points for Freedom (1-2, 1-7).
WOODBRIDGE 62, HYLTON 28: Vanessa Laumbach scored 19 points and Kiyah Stewart 14 as the Vikings improved to 2-1 in the Cardinal District and 4-6 overall.
GEORGE MASON 32, BRENTSVILLE 27: Gabby Garrison led Brentsville (1-2 in Northwestern District, 9-3 overall) with 11 points.
