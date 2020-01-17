FOREST PARK 58, WOODBRIDGE 49: Janiah Jones scored 15 points and Kayla Burton 14 as the Bruins beat the Vikings for the first time since Feb. 1, 2014.
Lauren Palmateer added 13 points and Angel Jones 11 for Forest Park (5-1 in Cardinal District, 8-5 overall) won their fifth straight.
Amani Melendez had 11 points to lead Woodbridge (3-2, 5-7).
Forest Park outscored Woodbridge 15-8 in the first quarter and led 30-28 at halftime.
COLGAN 68, GAR-FIELD 9: Alyssa Andrews scored 20 points and Kennedy Fuller 12 in the Sharks’ Cardinal District win Thursday.
Colgan (4-1, 8-4) led 38-7 at halftime. Gar-Field falls to 0-5 and 0-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.