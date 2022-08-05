On a late July afternoon outside Gainesville High School, warm-up music blared from next door as police began blocking off roads and guiding traffic in preparation for that night’s Luke Bryan concert at Jiffy Lube Live.
But inside the nearly empty school, Jason Ritenour was putting the finishing touches on some paperwork before calling it a day.
Although school was out and the rites of summer beckoned. Ritenour had little down time. He hoped to perhaps join his family late at the beach during the first week of August, but his new job as Gainesville’s activities director took priority at the moment.
On July 1, Ritenour officially took over as Gainesville’s AD. He’s been on the go ever since in getting up to speed on overseeing an entire department.
The opportunity came about quickly and caught Ritenour by surprise. Ritenour was prepared to return for his ninth year at Hylton High School without any reason to think he’d end up at another school in a different position.
Then on June 10, he received an email from the Prince William County Public Schools’ central office to ask whether he was interested in interviewing for the Gainesville AD job.
He had no idea the job was even open. Usually at that point of the academic year, those types of opportunities are already filled for the upcoming school year.
But Jason Eldredge, who previously held the title in opening the second-year high school, had resigned June 8 from Gainesville to take a job at Battlefield High School as an ESOL (English to Speakers of Other Languages) teacher.
Ritenour interviewed for the opening June 16 and was offered the job six days later. He gladly accepted it.
Ritenour had sought an activities director position since coming to Hylton after 13 years at Woodbridge. Ritenour moved to Hylton with the expressed desire to someday become an activities director. At the time, Hylton offered Ritenour an opportunity to work under activities director Sal Colangelo while still teaching. Eventually, Ritenour became Colangelo’s full-time assistant AD over the last year and a half.
The decision to go into administration meant Ritenour had to step down from coaching. The 1996 Brentsville High School graduate started his teaching and coaching career at Woodbridge and then at Hylton.
He enjoyed success at both places as a head baseball coach. In nine years, he won 141 games at Woodbridge, including a 2010 trip to the Group AAA state final. At Hylton, he led the Bulldogs to the state semifinals in 2016. Mike Matta, Ritenour’s assistant at Hylton, is now the program’s head coach.
But while he will miss coaching baseball, Ritenour was ready to make the move that allowed him to stay in athletics but have a broader role.
“I just see it as having a positive impact on the students,” Ritenour said. “I want to be around it.”
Before taking the Gainesville job, Ritenour interviewed for the AD positions at Colgan and Woodbridge this past school year, but those roles eventually went to Nathan Staples and Kyle Geck, respectively.
“I looked at it as to keep trying to get better,” Ritenour said of getting neither job. “It was always what can I do to get better. I was in a good position at Hylton.”
Many people have helped Ritenour reach this point in his career, but he primarily credits Colangelo.
“He was very instrumental,” Ritenour said. “He trusted me and allowed me to gain hands-on experience.”
Ritenour said a number of people have assisted his transition, from Gainesville principal Neil Beech to fellow activities directors, including Cedar Run District colleagues Brad Qualls (Patriot) and Jason Koch (Battlefield). He also continues to lean on Colangelo for counsel as well as Eldredge.
“Jason left everything in good shape,” Ritenour said.
Going into the end of May, Eldredge planned to return as Gainesville’s AD. But then he saw a job posted for an ESOL job at Battlefield and decided to apply for it. Eldredge, who speaks fluent Spanish, had been an ESOL teacher at West Springfield High School before being announced as Woodbridge’s AD July 2019.
The demands of being an AD had become too much for him. With three kids under age 17, Eldredge sought a better quality of life to regulate his schedule better and have more time to spend with his family and watch his kids’ activities.
The move meant he’d take a minor pay cut. And although he’d work fewer days, the upside was his per diem rate for teaching was higher than it was for being the AD. It was time after serving eight years in athletic administration.
“I wasn’t seeing more relief for me in 2022-23,” Eldredge said. “My life just got easier.”
Ritenour, meanwhile, is preparing for the fall sports season as Gainesville welcomes its first senior class and an enrollment of about 2,000.
He was quite taken with the school and its facilities during his initial tour, calling it a small campus. The biggest challenge is remembering what key goes to what door.
“Every day is getting better,” Ritenour said. “I am looking forward to it.”
