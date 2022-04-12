When he comes to Gar-Field to check in on the baseball program, Jeff Baker prefers attending practice over watching a game.
“I think it’s just more personal where I can be more help and teach them,” Baker said. “It’s more beneficial one-on-one.”
But on Saturday morning, the former Gar-Field standout made an exception.
Before the start of the spring break tournament named in his honor, Gar-Field held a ceremony to retire his number 24.
The Red Wolves unveiled a nearly full-length vertical poster hanging from the left-field wall of that featured a photo of Baker from his Gar-Field playing days with his number superimposed on top of it.
The school then presented 1999 graduate with a shadow box that included two of his Gar-Field jerseys. Baker finished off the pre-game event by throwing out the first pitch of the Red Wolves’ game against Park View-Sterling.
“It’s an honor I’m proud of,” Baker said. “When I went here, you went to a school you were zoned to play for. Those dynamics have changed … Those relationships were so strong. They were your best friends and guys you played with all year long.”
Baker started four years at Gar-Field. The Cleveland Indians selected the shortstop in the fourth round of the 1999 Major League Baseball Draft after he hit .544 and totaled 12 homers and 30 RBIs to earn all-American honors. A standout pitcher as well, Baker went 9-0 with 111 strikeouts and 14 walks and 0.40 ERA in 69.2 innings during his final prep season.
After Gar-Field, Baker starred for three seasons at Clemson University before embarking on an eventual 11-year major-league career with six different teams. He retired after the 2015 season.
His playing days over, Baker lives in Fairfax County with his wife Jaclyn, a former Oakton soccer standout who went on to play at Tulane.
Baker said he spends his time “playing golf and watching golf,” while offering baseball advice to anyone seeking his opinion on topics ranging from college recruiting to the draft. He also gives private lessons for free.
“I don’t believe in making money off of that,” Baker said.
When he works with the Gar-Field players, Baker said they usually ask him the same questions, including the hardest-throwing pitcher he faced in the majors.
He appreciates the work that current Gar-Field head coach Kenny Miller has put in to honor the program’s past. Earlier this season, the school commemorated the 30th anniversary of the Red Wolves’ 1992 Group AAA state champion.
“He’s perfect for this environment,” Baker said. “He cares about the school and Gar-Field baseball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.