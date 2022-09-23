Freedom coach Darryl Overton beamed and smiled broadly when asked about his team’s offensive execution following a 61-0 blanking of host Gar-Field Thursday night in both teams' Cardinal District opener.
And who can blame him? The undefeated Eagles (1-0, 5-0) are scoring an average of 55 points per game while holding opponents to 3.2 points per game. With the offensive line opening huge holes and his nephew, Jeffrey, carrying 18 times for 2323 yards, Overton had plenty to celebrate. In fact, he was in such a good mood following the victory that he gave his team Friday off from practice.
“The funny thing is I know we are good offensively, but the quarterback (Evans) is only going to make us better if he continues to get better each week,’’ Darryl Overton said. ‘’His decision-making ability (and) his ability command of the offense is really coming forward.’’
Although Gar-Field (0-1, 1-3) received the opening kickoff, any momentum the Red Wolves might have gained was quickly extinguished by both a three-and-out drive and the fact starting quarterback Adric Johnson took a helmet to the back on the opening drive and never returned made things even tougher.
Overall, Gar-Field was held to 56 yards of offense behind backup quarterback Rahsaan Mack, while Freedom amassed 596 yards. On a positive note for the Red Wolves, they blocked two extra point tries and avoided some of the penalty woes that have plagued them this season, but their normally stout defense could not stop the Eagles. Coming in, Gar-Field had beaten Freedom two straight seasons.
Prince William County's leading rusher and scorer, Jeffrey Overton Jr. tallied touchdowns on runs of 5, 6, 9 and 46 yards and also caught a 22-yard scoring pass from Evans. Overton, a sophomore who picked up his first Division I offer Sept. 17 from Maryland, now has 16 total touchdowns and 928 rushing yards through Freedom's first five games.
Both his uncle—the coach—and he praised the offensive line for opening huge holes.
“The offensive line has been tremendously physical,’’ Darryl Overton said. “They don’t just block—they put people on the ground.’’
For his part, Jeffrey deflected credit from himself and reflected it toward the offensive line.
“The offensive line was really finishing blocks, but they’ve been doing that all year,’’ Jeffrey Overton said. “We talked about that before the season, how important it would be for them to put people in the dirt.’’
Tristan Evans scored on runs of 8 and 11 yards and threw TD passes to Aaron Duncan (20 yards) and Overton (22). He said he was pleased with how he executed the offense.
“We still have work to do, but overall I am pleased with how we executed,’’ Evans said. “I have to give the offensive line a lot of credit, but we were able to accomplish the goal and get the victory.’’
Darryl Overton also praised the defensive front, saying the entire unit has contributed to the team’s overall success.
“I think we’ve been able to make teams pretty one-dimensional, and that’s been important,’’ Overton said. “We’ve kind of turned it into a game where you have to throw it (well) to have a chance.’’
When Overton addressed his team following the game, he told them they had won the most important game of the season—the game just in front of them.
“That has to be the mindset,’’ Overton said. “You have to work hard to go 1-0 each week you are playing. You can’t win future games until you win the one in front of you. That’s something I’ve had to get better at.’’
FREEDOM (1-0, 5-0) 21 20 14 6—61
GAR-FIELD (0-1, 1-3) 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
F—Evans 8 run (McKay kick), 9:01
F—Overton 5 run (McKay kick), 6:02
F—Overton 6 run (McKay kick), 1:32
Second Quarter
F—Overton 9 run (McKay kick), 9:10
F—Overton 46 run (kick blocked), 3:49
F—Preston 3 run (McKay kick), :56
Third Quarter
F—Duncan 20 pass from Evans, (McKay kick), 8:02
F—Overton 22 pass from Evans (McKay kick), 1:36
Fourth Quarter
F—Evans 11 run (kick blocked), 4:16
Individual Statistics
Rushing
Gar-Field, Keene-Forbes 9-29, Ferrufino 1-(minus 3), Johnson 2-(minus 7), Mack 4-(minus 7), Terry 4-(minus 12); Freedom, Overton 18-232, Evans 12-93, Preston 1-3.
Passing
Gar-Field Johnson 0-1-0-0, Mack 4-18-1-49; Freedom, Evans 15-27-0, 140.
Receiving
Gar-Field. Terry 3-51, Gardner. 1-(minus 2); Freedom, Preston 5-40, Courtney 4-28, Reid 3-42, Overton 1-22, Duncan 1-20.
