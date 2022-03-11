Every “gig”, just like every day, is a gift, and no one knows that more than Jeremy Whitham, a professional public address announcer and disc jockey, as well as the longtime Master of Ceremonies for Hoops Fest.

Whitham remembers getting ready for a homestand last year, when he suffered a heart attack in the shower the morning of June 20, 2019. Soon thereafter, knowing he didn’t have time to wait for an ambulance to arrive, Whitham, who lives alone, drove himself to the emergency room where he had a heart rate of nine.

While waiting to be admitted to the hospital, he was apparently shocked to get his heart started again, though he says he was told this because he doesn’t remember it.

Hoops Fest 25 HOOPS FEST 25 WHEN: Wednesday, March 16, Gar-Field High School

TIME: Event starts at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. All spectators must enter Door 8, which is on the football field side of the school.

TICKETS: $10 and can be purchased at Gar-Field High School’s athletic website at https://bit.ly/3vg3kxd

TO BENEFIT: All proceeds will go to the Ryland Strong Foundation

NO BAG POLICY: Per Prince William County School rules, there is a no bag policy for all spectators, including backpacks, purses, fanny packs, etc. Clear bags are allowed for use as a diaper or medical bag and are subject to search.

Later, when he was a bit more stabilized and talking to the doctor, Whitham said, “Save my heart.” At the time, Whitham spent five days in the intensive care unit and was on a ventilator for even longer than that. As a result of the heart issue, he had 20 pounds of fluid around his heart and had gone into heart, kidney, lung, and liver failure.

The doctor told him later he was seconds from death, has a weak heart, and there’s not much they can do about it. Whitham takes oral medication daily, monitors his heart rate with an app on his phone that he says is his constant companion, and limits his fluid intake. He adds that he is not a candidate for a heart transplant both because his heart is clean and has no blockages and because he lives on his own.

“It definitely puts my life and everything in it into perspective,” Whitham said. “When an event is over, I just want to get home, but when you are told you will likely die in your sleep, you wonder, ‘is the event I just worked going to be the last one?’ Obviously, none of us knows, but for me it takes on more significance.”

Whitham said he is committed to motivate and inspire people, especially kids, to persevere despite challenges. So Whitham continues to work, be it as a disc jockey at private events, or as game voice for college sports for numerous local colleges as well as Duke and Georgetown Universities. He said he enjoys being part of events like Hoop Fest it allows him to stay connected to a community that has meant so much to him as a longtime resident of Prince William County.

Hoops Fest 25 to benefit the Ryland Strong Foundation The Ryland Strong Foundation is the recipient for proceeds raised from this year’s Hoops Fest.

He said he has enjoyed meeting with the Hoops Fest recipients and their families through the years. The recipients who particularly stand out to him are Trevor Blake, whom he previously met while working at Fairfax Children’s Hospital, and Josh Himan. Another particularly meaningful one was when the family of slain officer Chris Yung was honored.

Whitham, who succeeded Dave Britt as Hoops Fest Master of Ceremonies after Britt had medical issues as well, said he remembers being in the crowd at the inaugural Hoops Fest while attending his alma mater Woodbridge, and was honored to take over as MC when he had the opportunity.

“To have been part of just about every one of these has been special,” Whitham said. “What keeps me coming back is two things. First, my whole career is [about] coming back. The other is it’s an event, a job, and as a public figure, your job is to keep the energy high.”

One of the first things Whitham, 40, said he learned during a 26-year career as an announcer, is to always wear a smile.

“I don’t have to force a smile now,” Whitham said. “Because I genuinely enjoy what I do. But the reason to have fun at Hoops Fest is the players. These are somebody’s friend, somebody’s kid. When I played sports and the announcer went wild, my mother used to say to me, ‘Wasn’t that great when the announcer got so excited when you did such-and-such’ That’s the kind of experience I was these athletes to have.”

Whitham said being the “voice of Hoops Fest” has been a great privilege and as the event draws to a close this year, it will be even more emotional than ever before.

“Knowing this is the last one, I think it will be a different type of goodbye,” Whitham said. “When we get close to the end and I say please drive safely, I don’t know what I will be feeling. This event has done a lot for me personally and meant a lot to so many kids over the years. I’ve had connections to so many of the families. It will definitely be bittersweet that this is the last one, though I know it takes a lot of work behind the scenes to put it on and I understand the decision.”