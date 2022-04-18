It took a special person for Bill Brown to leave a football powerhouse at Potomac High School for a fledging program at Hylton following the 1990 season.
But how could Brown say no to Jimmy Qualls?
The two had known each other since the early 1970s when Brown student taught under Qualls at Rippon Middle School. From there, they coached together at Gar-Field and helped open Potomac in 1979 and turn it into a state title winner and contender in a number of sports.
“I liked Potomac,” said Brown, who was coming off a second straight appearance in the Group AAA, Division 5 state finals. “There was no reason for me to go. The facilities were better at Hylton, but I’m not moving unless he’s there.”
All those years together counted for something. That’s why Brown chose to join forces with someone he trusted to not only support him, but strove for greatness in all he did. There was no back-biting. No double-talk. No undermining.
Just a common purpose with shared values forging a deep bond that transcended athletics for almost 50 years.
When Qualls became Hylton’s first activities director, his first priority was convincing Brown to come with him. For Brown, it was a no-brainer.
“We believed in each other,” said Brown, who won two state titles at Hylton. “I knew he had my back and I had his.”
At four different schools in Prince William and Stafford counties, Qualls devoted his 30-plus years in education to providing the best for his coaches, schools and students. He never did anything halfway, a hallmark of anyone who knew him.
Qualls passed away April 13 at the age of 77. The family did not release a cause of death.
“He expected his coaches to work hard because he worked hard,” said Karen Mays, who coached under Qualls at Potomac and Hylton and served as his assistant at Hylton for 16 years. “He loved on his coaches, but he had high expectations and it was clear what he expected. You do it his way.”
Mays and Brown said Qualls was legendary for ensuring athletes dressed properly for games. If, for example, Qualls saw an athlete with an untucked jersey, he had no issues holding the athlete out of the game unless the athlete complied with Qualls’ mandate. No coach questioned Qualls’ stance.
“One thing about Jim’s programs, they were always first class,” Brown said. “It was never about an individual or a coach. He wanted a program to be proud of and you needed to meet standards.”
After beginning his teaching career at Rippon Middle School in the fall of 1969, Potomac hired the 1964 Gar-Field graduate as its first head boys basketball coach when the school opened in 1979. Qualls also served as an assistant football and softball coach.
At the time, Potomac began with a ninth-grade class before adding another class each successive year.
Brown was the school’s first athletic director and football coach for the 1979-80 school year, but the Potomac principal wanted to split those duties up as the school increased its enrollment.
Brown and Qualls discussed who would become the next athletic director. Qualls agreed to take the job at a place where the students eventually started calling him Dr. Qualls, even though he did not have a doctorate.
“We had big dreams for this school, but he really had a tough time giving up basketball,” Brown said. “[Qualls] determined I was good enough to stay in football as the coach so he took the AD position. From there, he was always the AD.”
At Hylton, Qualls developed another new school into a state powerhouse. Under his guidance with a who’s who of accomplished head coaches across the spectrum, Hylton won 12 state titles before he retired following the 2006-2007 school year.
When Qualls left Hylton, Brown contacted his longtime friend to join Colonial Forge’s coaching staff. Brown was the Eagles’ new head coach starting in the fall of 2007. Qualls had not coached football for over 30 years, but Brown didn’t care.
“I knew what he brings to kids,” Brown said. “He needed a place to go. He didn’t have a lot of hobbies.”
Even after Brown retired following the 2017 season, Qualls stayed on when Brown’s son John took over.
“I’ve known him forever,” said John Brown, who graduated from Hylton. “He has the respect of so many people and I had a direct line to always go to him. He was never afraid to tell me the truth. It may be something I don’t want to hear, but it was always the right message. He loved all of us. He got so much energy from our success.”
No matter how that success occurred.
Mike McCarren first connected with Qualls while a Hylton student in 1998. To help his tennis game in preparation for the 1999 Special Olympics, Qualls worked it out so McCarren could practice with Hylton’s team.
From there, a long-time friendship grew to the point McCarren considered Qualls a second father to him.
McCarren became a football team manager and started helping Qualls out with other athletic events, joining other boys like Marcus Lindsey, Steve Waleisky and Chris Anderson in the same roles.
“He empowered them to do things,” Mays said. “It was super important to Jimmy that these boys felt as important as everyone else.”
McCarren and Qualls enjoyed serious moments and fun ones, especially when Qualls stayed on McCarren about shaving his facial hair.
“I will always remember him and what he taught and did for me,” McCarren said. “In my book he is the best AD I have ever known.”
Qualls inspired his son Brad to become an educator as well. Brad is currently Patriot’s activities director.
“His motto was to live life to the fullest and he was dedicated to making people around him to be their best self,” Brad Qualls said. “It didn't matter who you were or what your background was, if he knew you he loved you. He impacted me by demonstrating how to build relationships, care for people, and to show respect for everyone.”
In talking about how Qualls impacted his life, Brown began by saying “I’ve lost” before asking for a moment to collect himself. Then he continued his thought.
“I’m lucky I had a best friend,” Brown said. “I don’t know if everybody had that.”
Jim Qualls’ service information: The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 22 at Covenant Funeral home in Stafford. (1310 Courthouse Rd., Stafford) A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23 at the Colonial Forge High School Auditorium. (550 Courthouse Rd., Stafford).
