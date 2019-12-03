Jo Raflo hit eight three-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points to lead host Osbourn Park to a 69–45 win over Colgan on Monday evening. The game was the season opener for both schools.
A junior, Raflo poured in 17 points in the first half, including four three-point buckets, helping the Yellow Jackets take a 41–19 lead into halftime. Freshman Alana Powell came off the bench to add nine first-half points for Osbourn Park.
Osbourn Park continued to operate like a well-oiled machine in the third quarter, using crisp passes and high-pressure defense to give Colgan trouble. They outscored the visitors 17–14 in the third quarter, aided by four more three-balls from Raflo, giving them a commanding 58–33 lead entering the final period.
With the game well in hand, Osbourn Park was outscored 12–11 in the final period, though they were able to get some of their freshman and sophomore players valuable floortime.
“These girls believe in themselves,” Osbourn Park head coach Chrissy Kelly said after the win. “I’ve been really hard on them for a few years but it’s their time now.”
“When we say family, we really mean it,” she added.
Kelly, a former Forest Park head coach and former assistant coach at George Mason, is in her third season as the head coach of Osbourn Park.
Powell finished the game as Osbourn Park’s second-leading scorer, posting 16 points, and sophomore Hailey Kellogg added nine points and 10 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.
Raflo didn’t play in the fourth quarter, accumulating all 29 of her points in three quarters.
For Colgan, juniors Kennedy Fuller and Alyssa Andrews combined for 42 of the Sharks’ 45 points. Fuller led Colgan with 24 points while Andrews, the reigning Cardinal District Player of the Year, chipped in 18 of her own.
Both teams will be back in action on Wednesday, December 4th. Colgan (0–1) will host Stonewall Jackson, and Osbourn Park (1–0) will travel to McLean.
Osbourn Park 69, Colgan 45
Colgan
Fuller (7 FG, 10–14 FT) 24 points, Andrews (6 FG, 5–10 FT) 18 points, Newhinney (1 FG) 3 points, Tiller 0, Ray 0, Perryman 0, Brown 0, Rodas 0, Palmer 0, Damato 0, Roderick 0. Totals: 14 FG, 15–24 FT, 45 points
Osbourn Park
Raflo (10 FG, 1–2 FT) 29 points, Powell (7 FG, 1–2 FT) 16 points, Kellogg (4 FG) 9 points, Scarborough (1 FG, 1–2 FT) 3 points, Nguyen (1 FG) 3 points, Kelly (1 FG) 2 points, Harju (2–2 FT) 2 points, Epps (1 FG, 0–1 FT) 2 points, Cole (1 FG) 2 points, Lemanski (1–2 FT) 1 point. Totals: 26 FG, 6–11 FT, 69 points
Halftime: Osbourn Park 41, Colgan 19
3PT: Colgan 2 (Andrews, Newhinney), Osbourn Park 11 (Raflo 8, Powell, Nguyen, Kellogg)
