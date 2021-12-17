John King’s patience and experience give Manassas Park girls basketball hope

Nothing escapes John King’s attention while he stands near the half-court line and watches his Manassas Park girls varsity basketball players run an inbounds play.

When something goes awry, King quickly steps in.

He talks to the girls about proper positioning first and then proper movement. When one of the players sets an illegal screen, King explains why that’s a foul.

“You can’t move,” King tells the player. “You have to remain stationary.”

King has pointed out all of this many times before in previous practices, but he doesn’t revisit it. It’s in the past as though he’s never mentioned it.

With a third straight winless season underway, King instead teaches the only way he can for a program in which most of the varsity players have little to no basketball experience. He relies on a short memory and infinite patience. Anything else would lead to unending frustration in the face of constant defeat.

Over the past 15 seasons, no local varsity basketball team has struggled like the Cougars. Due primarily to changing demographics leading to declining interest, Manassas Park has not had a winning record since going 12-11 in 2006-07 or won a conference or district game since the 2013-14 season.

Since 2013-14, the Cougars have never won more than two games in any season and are currently 0-6 and owners of a 53-game losing streak. Seven of those losses have been by 10 points or less, but they still count as losses.

King wants nothing more than to turn around Manassas Park’s fortunes.

“It would be nice to hang a banner in here,” he noted one day before a recent practice while looking at the district, region and state title winners inside the Cougars’ gym that make no mention of girls basketball.

But King knows that’s a long way off. For the moment, success isn’t measured by wins or losses, but by mastering the basics.

Sports page 23 John King 2.jpg The Manassas Park girls basketball team stretches before the start of practice.

Back in his customary position at half-court, King observes the players run another in-bounds play. This time, they have more success and move to the other side of the basket.

King maintains his calm demeanor the entire time.

There are no eye rolls, exasperated facial expressions or heavy sighs, no matter how many times it takes to correctly execute the play and ensure everyone understands their responsibility.

Just a calm, firm voice mixing truth and grace with one goal in mind:

“I don’t get upset over a mistake,” King said. “I explain what they did wrong. In basketball, you can’t dwell on [the mistake]. You have to move on.”

ENCOURAGING SIGNS

As he discusses his program, King sees positives.

Twenty-seven girls came out this season for junior varsity and varsity, the most in King’s five seasons. Through word of mouth from either himself or the returning players, King expected a good turnout coming off a pandemic-shortened season where the Cougars only had enough players to field a varsity team.

He mentions freshman guard Da’Nayah Cuthbertson as someone to watch. She and senior forward Nina Lanier are the only varsity players who play basketball year-around.

He also points to continuity. Four of his players are in their fourth year with the program.

He points to a promising future with two 5-foot-9 freshmen, Anna Koroma and Shukri Abdullahi, joining the junior varsity.

He talks about how he bonds with his three-person coaching staff – Tracy Reed, Cierra Brown and Shannen Cochraham – all of whom played college basketball.

Then there’s the junior varsity’s 21-19 win Dec. 6 at Park View-Sterling. No one knows the last time the girls won a junior varsity game, but it’s been awhile.

All steps in the right direction.

“It helps our middle school kids to see the growth in the program,” King said. “We need to build the program starting with the younger kids. That’s our lifeline.”

King himself brings a wealth of basketball experience. He played the sport at Justice High School (formerly J.E.B. Stuart) and for two years in college. His younger brother, Billy, starred at Duke before becoming the general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets. And his cousin, Penny Moore, played in the WNBA.

King, who retired in 2020 as the town of Vienna’s superintendent of parks and recreation, has coached high school for 37 years, including stints as the head varsity boys basketball coach at Yorktown, Edison and Justice. He also spent four years as a scout for the 76ers during his brother’s tenure in Philadelphia.

The 66-year-old Manassas resident arrived at Manassas Park through his relationship with Gary Chicko, the Cougars’ head boys basketball coach. Their connection started at Osbourn Park, where King took over the boys freshman team after spending five seasons as the junior varsity girls coach. Chicko was the boys junior varsity head coach at the time.

Sports page 24 John King 3.jpg John King is in his fifth season as Manassas Park High School's head girls basketball coach.

After Chicko moved to Manassas Park, he convinced King to join him as the boys junior varsity coach. When the girls job opened, Chicko encouraged King to apply.

“I knew John would be perfect for Manassas Park,” Chicko said. “Besides being a great coach he is one of the nicest and most patient men I know. John has a great attitude and knows how to motivate and bring people together as a team. I knew John was exactly what the girls at Manassas Park needed.”

Manassas Park activities director Dan Forgas agreed.

King had experience, but also the right personality to lead a program in need of a guiding hand over the long haul. He has a tireless work ethic and, in Chicko’s words, “is a basketball junkie.” If he’s not helping the girls, King will break down film for the boys team.

He is also a realist. He knew what he was walking into when he accepted the position.

“He’s all about the process and not about himself,” Forgas said.

Even though the losses continue, Forgas sees a team coming together this season.

“I look at the product on the court, and these girls are getting it,” Forgas said. “They are fun to watch. It’s a basketball team, not just girls playing basketball.”

King is not a yeller. He never has been. Forgas jokes that King is so quiet that Forgas has to turn off the radio and unplug the fridge when King comes into the office just to hear King speak.

Nor is he a control freak. He prefers a collaborative approach where his assistants and players have a say in how things are done. He encourages them to speak up to have ownership. Most of all, if they have a question or concern, he or his assistants are there to help them through it.

“If they are asking questions, that’s good,” King said. If they don’t ask questions, that means they think they know it all. We are doing our job. They are listening and paying attention”

A four-year varsity player, Lanier is by far the team’s most experienced player. She appreciates King’s approach.

“He encourages,” Lanier said. “A lot of girls are new to the sport, and he wants to help us get better.”

Lanier admits the stress of losing affects her at times. She’s hard on herself for mistakes she and her teammates make on the court.

To help reduce the pressure, Lanier has a post-game ritual where she goes home and vents for a moment to her mom, Ashley, and then draws on her iPad images of Black women inspired by those close to her like her mom and her aunt or those on a bigger stage like Michelle Obama.

An excellent student who carries a 4.3 grade-point average and plans to play basketball at Division III Albright College (Pa.), Lanier said Manassas Park’s struggles have helped her grow as a person.

“You have to learn patience, and I’m an impatient person,” Lanier said. “I’ve grown as a leader. The other day a couple of junior varsity players asked me for advice and what they can work on.”

King likes to hear that.

“That to me is saying, ‘We’re one big family,’” King said

ALWAYS TEACHING

Another inbounds play is about to take place. This time, the varsity is facing the junior varsity.

King helps the inbounds player step back so she doesn’t cross the baseline and commit a turnover. He then walks over to the players about to receive the ball and tells one of them where to move once the play is live.

He steps to the side and lets them begin. The sequence ends quickly when the player inbounding the ball throws it too high and it ends up in King’s hand.

His honest, caring and straightforward personality shines through again. He grabs the ball and returns it to the player. Then he does what he always does in these circumstances. It’s a teaching moment with another opportunity to learn.

The girls line up and he utters his common refrain, which never gets old.

“Run it again.”