BASEBALL
BRENTSVILLE 17, LIGHTRIDGE 4: Johnny Daly went 5 for 5 with three doubles, four RBI and two runs scored to help the Tigers (4-2) win at Lightridge Tuesday.
JJ Hand was 2 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI and a homer and Donovan Boles was 3 for 5 with three RBI and three runs scored. Lucas Johnson and Jeffery Cook each had two RBI. Overall, Brentsville recorded 14 hits.
Brayden Hutchinson got the win. He allowed no runs and five hits in 3.2 innings.
OSBOURN 15, GAR-FIELD 2: The Eagles (3-4) won their third straight following Tuesday's victory at the Jeff Baker Classic.
Osbourn scored four runs in the top of the first, three in the second, two in the third, five in the fourth and one in the fifth before the game ended.
RJ Donahue struck out seven in four innings for the win. Reed Wilsher had two RBI.
FOREST PARK 3, ATKINS 2: The Bruins won their second game at the Mingo Bay Classic in Myrtle Beach because of a walk-off error.
The game was tied at two in the bottom of the seventh when Atkins’ error led to the run.
Wes Strychowski led Forest Park (5-1) with two hits.
Geoffrey Winkworth earned the win. He struck out four and allowed one hit in three innings.
WOODBRIDGE 11, HYLTON 1: Caelan Goodwin-Slater struck out 11 and allowed four hits and no earned runs over five innings as the Vikings (6-4) won at the Jeff Baker Classic at Hylton.
LAKE BRADDOCK 6, GAINESVILLE 5: The Bruins won in the bottom of the 12th off a single that scored the game-winning run at the Beltway Bash at The Ballpark at The Ballpark at Capital One in Tysons.
Ben Ackerman and Gavin Elliott each had two RBI for Gainesville (2-4).
ANNANDALE 5, POTOMAC 4: Annandale rallied with three runs in the top of the seventh and then held off Potomac (1-6) in the bottom of the inning at the Grant and Danny Spring Showcase.
