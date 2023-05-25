BOYS SOCCER

MANASSAS PARK 4, JAMES MONROE 0: Jose Alvarez Portillo recorded a hat trick as the top-seeded Cougars (13-2-2) won Wednesday's Class 6 Region 3 quarterfinal at home.

Jamie Valladares-Lopez scored the game's other goal.

Assists went to Kevin Polanco Canesa, Esteban Guarin (2) and Javi Campos-Argueta. Anthony Medrano and Ruben Sanchez performed well in the midfield

BOYS LACROSSE

BATTLEFIELD 15, COLONIAL FORGE 3: For Colonial Forge, goals were scored by Mike Zant, Khyri Hawkins, and TaySean Jones. Cael Sandberg had one assist.