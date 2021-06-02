PATRIOT 10, BATTLEFIELD 2: After trailing 2-0, the host Pioneers broke things open in the fifth Tuesday, scoring six runs. Patriot followed up with four runs in the sixth to hand Battlefield its first loss of the season.
Bryce Demory led the Pioneers’ offense, going 2 for 2 with four RBIs and one run scored. Mason Balsis was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Caleb Ramey was 1 for 2 with two RBIs.
Brennan Card pitched the final 3.2 innings to earn the win. He allowed one hit and one walk.
Starter Jackson Baird took the loss. He allowed three runs, two hits and three walks in four innings, while striking out five.
Patriot is 6-1 in the district and 8-1 overall. Battlefield falls to 7-1 and 9-1.
OSBOURN 7, OSBOURN PARK 6: The host Eagles battled to the Cedar Run District victory Tuesday by scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game.
Then Matt Haugh scored the game-winning run the next inning as Osbourn improves to 3-4 in the district and 4-4 overall. The Eagles have won four straight.
Alex Brown was the winning pitcher. He pitched the final inning and struck out two, while allowing one hit.
DJ Muirhead was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Tyler Husband was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Haugh had three RBIs.
HYLTON 12, GAR-FIELD 0 (five innings): Moises Perez struck out five and allowed four hits and one walk in the five-inning shutout win.
Tyler Bassett and Aden Ritenour each had two RBIs for Hylton (5-4 in Cardinal District, 5-6 overall). Mikey Crawford was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
JOHN CHAMPE 6, UNITY REED 1: Caidon Ertter and Tristan Shah combined on a two-hitter and 13 strikeouts over seven innings in the Knights’ Cedar Run District win.
Unity Reed is 1-6 in the district and 2-7 overall.
