GIRLS SOCCER
PATRIOT 1, BATTLEFIELD 1: Nenah Conners scored Patriot’s lone goal off an assist from Carly Brock.
With the tie, the Pioneers (7-0-2) clinched the Cedar Run District title and the top seed in the Class 6 Region B Tournament.
Kaeli Luoug scored Battlefield's goal. The Bobcats are 7-2-1 in the district and overall.
WOODBRIDGE 4, GAR-FIELD 0: Isabella Millner scored two goals and Grace Moore and Taylor Murphy one each.
Saige Berta, Alijah Millner and Trenyce Florence had assists.
Rylie Williams recorded the shutout in goal.
Woodbridge is 5-2 in the Cardinal District and 6-3 overall.
BRENTSVILLE 8, CENTRAL-WOODSTOCK 0: Madison Fitzpatrick led the Tigers (3-2-1 in Class 3 Northwestern District, 5-2-1 overall) with three goals and one assist.
Peyton McGovern added one goal and three assists and Maddie Howells one goal and one assist. Savannah Vanderhar and Kate Feldman (two) scored their first varsity goals.
OTHER SCORES
Osbourn Park 9, Osbourn 1
Potomac 5, Hylton 3
John Champe 8, Unity Reed 0
BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN 3, OSBOURN PARK 0: Daniel Ramirez scored two goals and Erith Garcia one for the Eagles (7-1 in Cedar Run District and overall).
Cooper Noseworthy and Diego Lucero each had one assist.
GAR-FIELD 3, WOODBRIDGE 0: David Gonzalez scored a goal on the top of the box in the first 10 minutes of the first half. Right before the half ended, Andy Flores made a wonderful solo play down the left side and passed it to Jorge Duran to put it in to make the score 2-0.
Xavi Ortiz scored the third goal in the second half.
Gar-Field is 3-2-2 in the Cardinal District and 5-2-3 overall.
BRENTSVILLE 7, CENTRAL-WOODSTOCK 1: The Tigers were led by seniors Brandon Forst who netted a hat trick and Manuel Silva who posted 2 goals and 2 assists. Goals were added by Lincoln Fajfar and Kai Markham.
Brentsville's defense was led by the efforts of Nick Dimodica and goalie Frank Sicklesmith.
OTHER SCORES
Colgan 7, Freedom 0
Hylton 5, Potomac 0
Patriot 4, Battlefield 0
Unity Reed def. John Champe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.