GIRLS
BATTLEFIELD 3, MASSAPONAX 2: Isabel Kelly scored one goal and recorded two assists Friday in the Bobcats' Class 6 Region B Tournament quarterfinal victory on the road.
Anna Tekampe and Isabella Cahall also had a goal each.
COLGAN 4, JOHN CHAMPE 1: Olivia Becker, Anna Simmons, Samantha Deguzman, and Alexis Andrews-Thompson tallied the Sharks' goals. Goalkeeper Grace Damato recorded 4 saves for Colgan.
Colgan hosts Battlefield Tuesday in the region semifinals
