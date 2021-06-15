BATTLEFIELD 4, FOREST PARK 1: The top-seeded host Bobcats (13-1) broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth with three runs en route to the Class 6 Region B quarterfinal victory Monday.
Jackson Baird, Adam Kuzmicki and Blake Harris each had an RBI for Battlefield.
Jack Robinson earned the win in relief. He pitched two innings and struck out five. Baird recorded the save, pitching the final inning and allowing one hit and striking out one.
COLGAN 4, JOHN CHAMPE 2: The host Sharks (12-0) scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the fifth inning of Monday’s Class 6 Region B quarterfinal.
Connor Knox was the winning pitcher. He threw a seven-inning complete game, allowing eight hits, two runs and one walk and allowing two runs.
Ryan Kennedy and Evan Blanchard each had two hits for Colgan.
POTOMAC 4, RIVERBEND 2: Cody Bosak struck out 10 and allowed three hits and one walk in six innings for the visiting Panthers (9-4) in the Class 6 Region B quarterfinal win.
Dylan Heil, Kalei Grebin and Bosak each had two hits. Bosak, Shawn Baxter, Sam Curry and Tristen Asuncion each had an RBI.
BRENTSVILLE 19, GOOCHLAND 9: Jason Boak, Mickey Haynes, Brayden Hutchison, Danny Farrell and Beau Lang each had two RBIs for Brentsville (7-5) in Monday’s Class 3 Region B quarterfinal victory on the road.
Lang finished the game going 4 for 5 with four runs scored. Haynes was 3 for 4 with two runs scored.
Brentsville scored eight runs in the top of the first. The Tigers out hit Goochland 17-9.
PATRIOT 11, COLONIAL FORGE 4: Bryce Demory hit a grand slam and finished the game going 2 for 4 with five RBIs in the visiting Pioneers’ Class 6 Region B quarterfinal win.
Sean Corcoran also hit a homer for Patriot.
Jakob Foster recorded the win. He started the game and struck out three and allowed three runs, four walks and three hits in six innings.
Patriot (12-2) scored five runs in the top of the third and six in the seventh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.