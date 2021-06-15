GIRLS
BATTLEFIELD 17, FOREST PARK 2: Brooke Frishman scored five goals and Lucy Shafer four as the top-seeded Bobcats won their Class 6 Region B quarterfinal Monday at home.
Grace Patane added two goals and three assists, Natalie Moul two goals and one assist and Callie Curtis seven draw controls and two goals. Gracie Lint made five saves in goal for Battlefield (12-0).
