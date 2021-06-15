OSBOURN PARK 8, HYLTON 2: Alena Hillyard earned the win, pitching 5 innings, giving up two earned runs, four hits and one walk, while striking out six in the top-seeded Yellow Jackets’ Class 6 Region B quarterfinal win Monday. The game was called after five innings because of weather.
Cassie Mills opened the scoring for the Yellow Jackets (10-3), with an RBI double in the 1st inning. Amari Frederick added an RBI double and Madi Brewer an RBI groundout in third and Jessika Seader added a solo home run in the fifth inning.
Amari Frederick led the team with two hits and Emily Atorick and Makenna Archer each scored two runs.
COLGAN 10, BATTLEFIELD 6: Catherine Hopkins hit two homers and Morgan Thornton one as the two combined for seven RBIs Monday in the Sharks’ Class 6 Region B quarterfinal win.
Hopkins finished the game going 3 for 3 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Thornton was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and one run scored. Mari Roman and Halee Hawkins each had two hits and one RBI.
Thornton earned the win. She struck out seven and allowed five walks, six hits and one earned run in 6.2 innings.
Colgan (12-1) scored one run in the bottom of the second, five in the third and three in the fourth.
Madison Johnson had three RBIs for Battlefield.
BRENTSVILLE 7, INDEPENDENCE 1: Natalie Quinlan hit a home run and finished the game going 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored in the second-seeded Tigers’ Class 3 Region B quarterfinal win.
Raegan Cullen was 3 for 4 with three runs scored. Tea Cornett and Emilee Will each had an RBI.
Tea Cornett tallied the win on the mound. She pitched a complete game over seven innings, allowing four hits, one run and two walks and striking out four.
Brentsville (10-3) outhit Independence 12-4. The Tigers scored one run in the bottom of the first, three in the third and one each in the fourth, fifth and six innings.
MASSAPONAX 2, WOOBRIDGE 1: The host Panthers scored a run in the both sixth and seventh innings for the Class 6 Region B quarterfinal win.
Woodbridge (9-3) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on Reina Washington’s RBI.
Grace Clary struck out five and gave up four hits, one earned run and five walks in 6.1 innings for Woodbridge.
