BOYS SOCCER
COLGAN 1, OSBOURN 0 (OT): Franzke Kariuki scored the game-winner in the first five minutes of the first overtime Tuesday to lift the Sharks past the top-seeded and host Eagles in the Class 6 Region B semifinals.
Diego Avelar assisted Kariuki. Colgan (8-1-2) is at Hylton (8-1-2) Thursday for a 6 p.m. region final. The winner advances to the state semifinals June 21.
Hylton defeated Colgan 3-2 in the two Cardinal District rivals' only regular-season matchup. Hylton won the regular-season district title and Colgan finished second.
Hylton advanced to the region final after defeating Massaponax 3-0.
Osbourn finished the season at 9-2.
GIRLS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 2, COLGAN 0: Isabella Cahall scored both goals as the Bobcats (9-2-1) handed the Sharks (10-1) their first loss of the season in the Class 6 Region B semifinals. Morgan Shively recorded four saves in goal to help an overall strong performance by Battlefield’s defense.
Colgan entered the match having outscored its opponents 69-2.
Battlefield is at top-seeded Patriot Thursday at 6 p.m. for the region championship. The winner advances to the state semifinals June 21.
The two Cedar Run District rivals played each other twice in the regular season. Patriot won the first game 2-1 May 14. They tied 1-1 June 1.
PATRIOT 2, COLONIAL FORGE 0: In a Class 6 Region B semifinal, Niya Manning and Camille Daniel recorded both goals for Patriot (10-0-2) and Abby Ochs was in goal for the shutout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.