COLGAN 7, FOREST PARK 5: Brett Renfrow and Connor Knox each recorded two RBIs Wednesday in the Sharks’ Cardinal District win. The Sharks (9-0, 10-0) had already clinched the district title and the district's top seed in regionals.
Ryan Kennedy was the winning pitcher. He started the game and struck out six, while allowing four runs, five hits and two walks in 3.2 innings.
Colgan led 6-2 after three innings before Forest Park scored three in the top of the fourth to pull within one run.
John Pokorak led Forest Park (5-5, 6-5) from the plate, going 2 for 4 with four RBIs and one run scored.
POTOMAC 5, HYLTON 3: The visiting Panthers scored two runs in the top of the seventh to claim the Cardinal District win.
Cody Bosak improved to 4-0 after pitching four innings of relief. He struck out five and allowed only three hits.
Matt Drumgold was 2 for 3 with an RBI double and Kalei Grebin and Shawn Baxter added RBIs.
Potomac improves to 7-3 overall and 7-2 in the district.
Byron Coleman, Anthony Hernandez and Michael Crawford each had an RBI for Hylton (5-5, 5-7).
BATTLEFIELD 9, UNITY REED 0: Joe Christopher, Kyle Zambrana and Adam Kuzmicki combined on a three-hitter and 14 strikeouts over seven innings in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District win.
Christopher pitched the first four innings, allowing three hits and striking out five to earn the win. Zambrana struck out six in two innings and Kuzmicki three in one inning.
Kehler Hamilton finished with three RBIs and a home run for Battlefield (8-1 in district, 10-1 overall).
PATRIOT 16, OSBOURN 1 (five innings): Jakob Foster, Aaron Kanesfsky and Nathan Bishop combined on a no-hitter and 10 strikeouts in the Pioneers’ Cedar Run District win.
Foster struck out five in two innings, Kanefsky three in two innings and Bishop two in one inning.
Sean Corcoran was 3 for 3 with five RBIs and one run scored. Brian Wilson and Matthew Boyd each had two RBIs.
Patriot is 7-1 in the district and 9-1 overall.
WOODBRIDGE 10, GAR-FIELD 1: Viktor Laslie struck out 10 and allowed one hit and one run in a seven-inning complete game win.
Hitting 1, 2 and 3 in the Woodbridge (3-7 in Cardinal District, 5-7 overall) lineup, Christopher Hund went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored, Philip Hunter 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored and Eric Hiett 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
BRENTSVILLE 11, CENTRAL-WOODSTOCK 4: Mickey Haynes went 3 for 4 with six RBIs and two runs scored for Brentsville (4-4 in Class 3 Northwestern District, 4-5 overall).
Haynes was also the winning pitcher. He struck out nine and allowed 10 walks, three earned runs and three hits in 5.2 innings. Kevin Holroyd earned the save. He struck out two in 1.1 innings and gave up no runs and just one hit.
