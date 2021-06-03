OSBOURN PARK 4, JOHN CHAMPE 3: Makenna Archer paced the Yellow Jackets’ offense, singling to lead off the game and coming around to score on an RBI groundout by Cassie Mills.
Archer then drilled a two-run homer to centerfield in the 5th inning. Jessika Seader added an RBI single, driving in Shelby Presgrave in the 5th.
Alena Hillyard earned the win, throwing 7 innings, allowing 3 runs, on 8 hits and 6 walks, while striking out 12 batters.
With the win, Osbourn Park (8-1, 9-2) clinched the Cedar Run District.
BATTLEFIELD 16, UNITY REED 3: Rowan Coale hit two homers in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District win.
Lilly Compton added three RBIs and Allie Daniels and Mia Gottfried two each. Casey Sneath was 4 for 4 with one RBI and two runs scored.
Bailey Lavin was the winning pitcher. She struck out seven and gave up one earned run, two walks and four hits in six innings.
Battlefield is 6-4 in the Cedar Run District and 6-5 overall.
HYLTON 14, POTOMAC 4: Corinne Knapp went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and one run scored for Hylton (4-4 in Cardinal District, 4-5 overall).
Juli Ritchie added three RBIs.
WOODBRIDGE 8, GAR-FIELD 0: Ari Pryma struck out 13 and allowed no walks over seven innings in a two-hit shutout.
Prymak, Tatum Gregory and Ryleigh Moore each had two RBIs. Woodbridge is 8-1 in the Cardinal District and 9-1 overall.
COLGAN 11, FOREST PARK 1 (five innings): The Sharks scored all their runs in the first three innings.
Mari Roman had three RBIs and was 2 for 2 from the plate. Halee Hawkins was 3 for 3 with two RBIs.
Morgan Thornton was the winning pitcher. She struck out four and gave up one run and two hits in five innings.
Colgan is 9-1 in the Cardinal District and 10-1 overall.
BRENTSVILLE 10, CENTRAL-WOODSTOCK 5: Raegan Cullen, Natalie Quinlan and Lexie Reid each had two RBIs for Brentsville (8-3 in Class 3 Northwestern District and overall).
Tea Cornett was the winning pitcher. She struck out nine and allowed four earned runs, seven hits and one walk in seven innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.