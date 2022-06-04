GIRLS SOCCER

PATRIOT 0, BATTLEFIELD 0 (Patriot wins 4-2 in penalty kicks): For the second straight season, Patriot and Battlefield met in the Class 6 Region B final and for the second straight season the Pioneers claimed the title in penalty kicks.

Patriot (13-4-3), which played at Battlefield Friday, won last season 6-5 in penalty kicks. Both the Pioneers and Battlefield (15-4) still advance to Tuesday's state quarterfinals.

BRENTSVILLE 2, MERIDIAN 1: Madison Fitzpatrick scored both goals as the top-seeded Tigers (18-0) won the Class 3 Region B title.

Peyton McGovern assisted on Fitzpatrick's first goal.

brentsville girls soccer wins class 3 region b title_4591.jpg Brentsville's girls soccer team won the Class 3 Region B title June 3, 2022.

SOFTBALL

BRENTSVILLE 12, WILLIAM MONROE 11: The top-seeded Tigers (16-4) scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead and then held off Dragons in the top of the seventh to win their first region title since 2015.

Brentsville hit three homers in the Class 3 Region B final with Natalie Quinlan, Ellie Post and Tea Cornett each recording one. Post finished the game with three RBI as did Raegan Cullen.

Brentsville wins 2022 region softball title.jpg Brentsville High School's softball team won the Class 3 Region B title June 3, 2022.

Cornett totaled three hits and was also the winning pitcher. She allowed 14 hits, 11 runs and two walks and struck out six in seven innings.

Brentsville led 1-0 at the end of the first before William Monroe scored three runs in the top of the third. The Tigers retook the lead in the bottom of the third with three runs and then added three more in the fifth.

William Monroe scored five runs in the sixth and three in the seventh. The Dragons outhit Brentsville 14-13.

Brentsville will host the New Kent-Tabb loser in Tuesday's 6 p.m. state quarterfinal.

BOYS SOCCER

OSBOURN 6, COLONIAL FORGE 2: The host Eagles (17-0-4) won their first region soccer title since 1988 with the win in the Class 6 Region B final.

Juan Reyes (two), Brandon Loarte, Noel Sotelo, Raul Oliva and Marcus McLean scored goals.

BOYS LACROSSE

BATTLEFIELD 6, COSBY 5: Austin Nevins scored two goals and Brodie Carroll, Ronan Cleary, Evan Glaze and Mason Cage each had one as the visiting Bobcats won their Class 6 state quarterfinal.

Battlefield (16-2) will travel to Patriot for a state semifinal next week.

GIRLS LACROSSE

BATTLEFIELD 20, JAMES RIVER 3: Lucy Shafer led the Bobcats (17-2) with five goals in the Class 6 state quarterfinal win at home.

Grace Patane had three goals and three assists, Callie Curtis three goals, two assists and two draw controls, Rebecca Bartheld two goals and Gracie Lint three saves in goal.