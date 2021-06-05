COLGAN 2, POTOMAC 0: Brandon Cassedy threw a one-hitter and struck out eight in the seven-inning, complete-game victory Friday for the Sharks. Cassedy allowed no walks.
Colgan (10-0 in Cardinal District, 11-0 overall) scored a run in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings and finished with five hits. Evan Blanchard had an RBI.
Dylan Heil took the loss for Potomac (7-3, 7-4) in relief. He pitched 2.1 innings and allowed two runs, two hits and four walks and struck out five.
OSBOURN 7, UNITY REED 0: DJ Muirhead tossed a one-hit shutout and struck out 13 in seven innings as the Eagles improved to 4-5 in the Cedar Run District and 5-5 overall.
Matthew Holladay went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two stolen bases, Brayden Weeks 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored and Muirhead went 2 for 4 with a stolen base. Matthew Haugh added two RBIs.
