HYLTON 9, WOODBRIDGE 8: The visiting Bulldogs scored three runs in the top of the seventh to rally for the Cardinal District win Friday.
Trinity Mizelle finished the game going 4 for 4 with two homers, two RBIs and four runs scored.
Layla Fuentes added three RBIs and Ella Rhodes two RBIs.
Woodbridge led 7-2 going into the top of the fifth inning before Hylton (5-4, 5-5) scored three runs.
Corinne Knapp was the winning pitcher. She allowed 11 hits, two earned runs and two walks and struck out two in seven innings. The Bulldogs finish the regular season Monday against Gar-Field.
For Woodbridge, Sarah Medelin recorded three RBIs.
The Vikings finish the regular season with an 8-2 district mark and 9-2 overall. Woodbridge enters regionals as the Cardinal District’s No. 2 seed.
Colgan (9-1, 11-1) is the No. 1 seed and is the outright district champion.
OSBOURN 27, UNITY REED 5: Jenna Dimicelli went 5 for 6 from the plate with two runs scored and seven RBIs for Osbourn.
She was also the winning pitcher. She struck out seven and gave up one earned run, nine hits and no walks in six innings.
Osbourn broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the fourth with eight runs. The Eagles added three runs in the fifth and 14 in the sixth.
Osbourn (3-7 in Cedar Run District, 5-7 overall) totaled 20 hits. Victoria Taylor, Carleigh Ruffner, Mackenzie Skerman and Desiree Brock each had three hits for Osbourn.
