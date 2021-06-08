BASEBALL
PATRIOT 12, UNITY REED 1 (five innings): Kyle VanDenburg went 2 for 3 with one run scored and three RBIs, Nathan Bishop 1 for 1 with two RBIs and one run scored off a home run and Sean Corcoran went 3 for 3 with one RBI and three runs scored in the Pioneers’ Cedar Run District win.
Ryan Fyvie added two RBIs and Max Ehrhardt and Brian Wilson each had two hits.
Jordan Capuano was the winning pitcher. He started the game and struck out seven over three innings, while allowing one run, two hits and three walks.
Patriot is 8-1 in the district and 10-1 overall. The Pioneers’ regular season finishes Tuesday against visiting Osbourn Park.
SOFTBALL
HYLTON 21, GAR-FIELD 3 (five innings): Corinne Knapp went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and four runs scored and Amiya Johnson was 3 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs scored to pace the Bulldogs’ offense.
Kendall Gobin was 3 for 5 with three runs scored and one RBI.
Juli Ritchie struck out one and allowed three runs, three hits and two walks for the win.
Hylton finishes the regular season with a 6-4 district mark and 6-4 overall. The Bulldogs are district’s No. 3 seed in regionals.
