BASEBALL
BATTLEIELD 14, OSBOURN 3 (five innings): Jackson Baird and Adam Kuzmicki each had three RBIs for the Bobcats Tuesday. Baird finished the game 3 for 3 with four runs scored and Kuzmicki was 3 for 3 with two runs scored.
Kyle Zambrana was the winning pitcher. He started the game and went four innings, giving up three runs, six walks and three hits and striking out three.
Battlefield faces Patriot Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at John Champe High School to determine the district’s No. 1 seed in regionals. Both teams finished the regular season with 9-1 district records and 11-1 overall records.
PATRIOT 14, OSBOURN PARK 0: Sean Corcoran recorded five RBIs Tuesday in the Pioneers’ regular-season finale.
Jakob Foster was the winning pitcher. He pitched the first two innings, allowing two hits and walking one and striking out one.
The game went through the top of the fourth before it ended.
SOFTBALL
BRENTSVILLE 14, MANASSAS PARK 2 (five innings): Melanie Beard, Mara Brooks and Sierra Tannheiser each had two RBIs for the Tigers (9-3 in Class 3 Northwestern District and overall).
Kirstyn Baker earned the win. She tossed the first four innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and one walk and striking out three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.